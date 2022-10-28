"The White Lotus" hasn't lost any of its intoxicating allure, shifting its mix of rich-people problems and staff struggles to a new island (Sicily), with Jennifer Coolidge as the one holdover from the Emmy-winning original. It's an impressive exercise in reloading by writer-director Mike White, who based on this encore should have plenty of frequent-flyer miles in his future if he chooses.

There is a subtle shift in the balance -- not just with the Italian flavor -- although the series again opens with a moment of foreshadowing, with an unidentified body washing ashore at the idyllic seaside resort, before jumping back to the latest boat full of new arrivals.