The Weeknd is going solo Sunday.
According to the artist, viewers should not expect to see any guest appearances during his 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime performance.
"I've been reading a lot of rumors," he told the NFL Network Thursday. "There wasn't any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there's no special guests, no."
The halftime shows in recent years have had special guests, most recently last year featured performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sharing the stage with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
No word yet on what that "narrative" will be, but in recent months The Weeknd has been rocking both bandages and a face made to look like he's had plastic surgery.
