'The Walking Dead' finally comes to an end, after biting off more than it could chew

Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride in the series finale of "The Walking Dead."

 Jace Downs/AMC

Forgive AMC, at least a little bit, for almost drunkenly celebrating "The Walking Dead" in its heyday by feeding audiences as much content related to the zombie drama as they possibly could. Yet as the series comes to an end, finally, after 11 long seasons, it seems obvious that the network and the producers greedily bit off more than they could chew.

The final season pursued an overarching plot, as the hardy band of core characters sought to escape the forces of the community known as the Commonwealth. At the same time, they appeared to be operating with a hand tied behind their backs, given the already-announced spinoffs that had to be planted, nurtured and promoted.