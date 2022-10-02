'The Walking Dead' begins ambling toward its end. But it's not dying anytime soon

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in 'The Walking Dead,' a character whose story will continue in a spinoff series.

 Jace Downs/AMC

After 11 years and countless splattered heads, "The Walking Dead" begins its final run of eight episodes on Sunday, more than two years after that plan was announced. Yet anyone under the impression that zombies will be shuffling off AMC -- to Buffalo or anywhere else -- are in for a rude awakening.

Indeed, "The end," in this case, will be somewhat misleading, with several key characters already committed to spinoff series destined to launch after the show concludes. And that's not counting "Fear the Walking Dead," which is heading into its eighth season, one of three related titles (along with "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" and "Tales of the Walking Dead") previously introduced.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.