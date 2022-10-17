The bizarre and salacious nature of "The Vow," with its intensely detailed look at the Nxivm cult, made the docuseries an understandable sensation, so much so that HBO came back for more. While "The Vow Part Two" gives viewers a front-row seat of the federal trial against founder Keith Raniere, it's a more fragmented exercise that feels unduly stretched over six parts.

As with the original 2020 production, this one draws upon a treasure trove of audio and video material shot by Nxivm members who fastidiously documented its inner workings, even when the leaders were counseling them not to share information outside the room. Despite Nxivm's obsession with loyalty, it's a good reminder that what happens in Vegas seldom stays there.