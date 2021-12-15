'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "The Voice" doesn't have just one new champ; it has three.Sibling trio Girl Named Tom, of Team Kelly Clarkson, won NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday night, besting steep competition and becoming the first group to win on the show.Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty beat out fellow Team Kelly contestant Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham from Team Blake Shelton, and Jershika Maple from Team John Legend. In their finale performances on Monday night, the trio delivered memorable moments with their takes on "Baby Now That I've Found You" by The Foundations and "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac.In the finale itself, the siblings shared the stage with Clarkson, covering "Leave Before You Love Me" by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers.Clarkson took to Twitter to celebrate her champions. "I couldn't be more excited for @girlnamedtom and #TeamKelly!!!" she wrote.This is the fourth time one of Clarkson's artists has walked away victorious.The trio are from Pettisville, Ohio, and currently live in South Bend, Indiana.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn More Entertainment Entertainment 'The Voice' crowns Season 21 winners By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘Queens’ Creator Zahir McGhee on Brianna’s Fate After the Midseason Finale Linda Maleh, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Entertainment The ‘Rivervale’ Event Ends — Cole Sprouse on What’s Next With the Return to ‘Riverdale’ Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Entertainment Can the ‘FBI’ Team Stop Vargas This Time? (RECAP) Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 5 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines +4 SMITH: Legendary Charley Trippi, maybe the greatest ever, turns 100 GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Lazaria Spearman breaks Dacula career scoring, rebounding marks BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: South Gwinnett tops Dacula, improves to 11-0 ‘Queens’ Creator Zahir McGhee on Brianna’s Fate After the Midseason Finale {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory Clinch County has the highest smoking rate in Georgia Keechant Sewell will be NYC's first female police commissioner Kentucky candle factory survivor said a supervisor told him he would be fired if he left ahead of the storm. A company spokesperson denied the claim Texas county announces settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit of Javier Ambler, a Black man who died during arrest » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesTruck driver from Gwinnett County arrested in connection with road rage murder in West Virginia'SNL' took on TikTok with brutal accuracyCollins Hill caps perfect football season with first state championshipStudent who was disciplined when she reported being raped by classmate takes Title IX lawsuit against GCPS to federal appeals courtGwinnett to offer $100 gift cards this weekend to convince residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19Buford school board names Melanie Reed as sole finalist to become new superintendentTwo people arrested in connection with mid-November murder at Snellville-area gas stationOne Gwinnett vaccine incentive site already out of gift cards, second location has 'very limited' supply leftPolice looking for drivers of two vehicles involved in fatal hit and run accident near NorcrossCollins Hill football team headed to Las Vegas for bowl game with Washington state champion CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailON THE MARKET: Private gated entry, spacious floor plan highlight this Buford homePHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Dec. 13Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Dec. 12, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Dec. 10-12WANTED IN GWINNETT: Week of Dec. 6PHOTOS: Collins Hill defeats Milton for Class AAAAAAA state football championshipFamous actors from GeorgiaThese Gwinnett County Middle School teachers were awarded Bright Idea Grants by Jackson EMCPHOTOS: 122nd Army-Navy Football Game CommentedTwo people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Stacey Abrams announces she's running for governor in Georgia (4)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Guilty verdicts in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers met with relief and joy in Georgia and beyond (3)Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson backing U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeax's re-election bid (2)Gwinnett Commissioner Kirkland Carden pushing $15/hour minimum wage for library workers; wants residents to demand it at public hearing (2)Community leaders to county commissioners: Address services for lower-income residents (2)State to expand personal finance education for high school students (2) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 +1(678)277-0300 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 +1(770)209-2627 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Have you finished all your holiday shopping? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Yes. I always like to finish early to avoid the stress. Almost. I've got a few more gifts left to buy. I've started but I am struggling to find gifts this year. Are you kidding? I haven't even started shopping. I am not buying gifts this year. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.