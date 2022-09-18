'The U.S. and the Holocaust' connects a complex history to the present

Members of the Sturmabteilung, a paramilitary group associated with the Nazi Party, as seen in 'The US and the Holocaust.'

 Courtesy of National Archives and Records Administration

Adding to Ken Burns' legacy of classy historical fare for PBS, "The U.S. and the Holocaust" is documentary filmmaking with a purpose, a three-night production that directly links undercurrents of American society that influenced the decades featured to lingering strains of White supremacy and anti-Semitism. It's fascinating as history, but sobering as current events.

Directed by Burns and frequent collaborators Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein, the six-plus hours meticulously connect US isolation and xenophobia to the barbarism unfolding in Europe, with historians detailing -- to borrow a well-worn phrase -- what Americans knew, and when they knew it regarding Nazi atrocities.

