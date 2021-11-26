Local Christmas lovers, their families and four-legged companions gathered at the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse on Thursday evening to kick off the official beginning of the Christmas season at the county’s 34th annual Lighting of the Tree ceremony.
“For 34 years we’ve been doing this. It’s a tradition that many of our families who are here tonight have been part of since the beginning,” said FOX 5 Atlanta’s Randy Travis, emcee of the Lighting of the Tree ceremony. “Tonight, we’re here to honor the tradition of the Christmas tree.”
The keeping of traditions seems to be the secret to over three decades of a successful community, according to event staff from the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation Department, “We operate it almost the exact same way as we have for years and years.”
Gwinnett’s Christmas tree is always a Norway Bruce, which is purchased from the same supplier each year in Sugar Mountain, N.C. The supplier responds to property owners requesting trees be cut down, plants another tree of the customer’s choice in its place and then repurposes the tree they cut down by selling it to customers like Gwinnett County, who need a Christmas tree each year.
The county staff travels to Sugar Mountain, loads the tree on a giant flatbed trailer and hauls it back to Lawrenceville. This year’s tree stands about 32 feet tall and brilliantly lights up the city’s downtown.
What’s unique about Gwinnett’s Lighting of the Tree event in comparison to similar events around Atlanta is that it’s not commercial, Travis said. “It’s not a glitzy performance. It’s just me, Santa and the Class Act Band. It’s a very wholesome way of celebrating.”
In addition to the tree lighting, Christmas carols were sung and people danced through the evening as s’mores, hot cocoa, face painting and kid’s crafts could be found in and around the beautifully decorated historic courthouse.
Shortly after sunset, Travis recited lines from a Christmas poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas” as an introduction to Santa as he made his grand entrance to the ceremony. “His eyes, how they twinkled! His dimples, how merry! His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry! His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow and the beard of his chin was as white as the snow!”
After much excitement leading to his arrival, Santa finally came strolling down North Perry Street on a float lit-up with Christmas lights, snowflakes and candy canes.
“As dark as it was out there, you can see those smiles — and I’m not just talking about the four and five-year- olds,” Santa said. “It’s so much fun seeing everybody smiling and waving and in a great mood. It’s been a long year.”
When asked what’s his favorite part about being Santa, he replied without hesitation, “the people”.
Once Santa made his entrance and lit the tree, the public was invited inside the historic courthouse to tour the building, visit with Santa and his most loyal elf and enjoy this year’s newest decorations and variety of Christmas trees on display throughout the building.
According to event staff, the Christmas tree lighting draws anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 people each year, however the crowd seemed bigger this year than in 2019. After opting for a virtual event in 2020, this year’s event is the first in its history to be available both in-person and virtually. As such, the turnout certainly didn’t disappoint.
“Lawrenceville has all kinds of events throughout the year, but this one is more special because of the time of year,” said Susan Cossmos, who has attended the tree lighting each year since she moved to Lawrenceville 15 years ago.
“I love the feeling this town has on this day. It’s homey and warm. It’s just absolutely beautiful,” Cossmos said.
