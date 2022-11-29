"Willow," the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.

It's a refreshing turn against recent trends that a cult classic without the sizable built-in fanbase of, say, a "Star Wars" or Marvel property would receive the fancy reboot treatment. But those who have loved the film, directed by Ron Howard, are eager for its arrival -- even if they might not necessarily have strength in numbers.