The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, a “school within a school” that offers a unique arts-centric learning experience, is now accepting applications from students with a passion to create for the 2023-24 school year.
Eighth-grade students in Gwinnett County Public Schools may apply for the SOTA Conservatory Program (with an audition/portfolio required) and for the SOTA Fellows Program (no admission criteria); Students in grades 10 through 12 in the coming school year can apply for the Fellows Program.
An informational meeting and pre-audition workshop is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Invitation-only auditions will be Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, 2023. The deadline to apply is Friday, Nov. 18.
The award-winning SOTA – which opened in August 2021 — offers the most fine arts courses of any school in the district. Paths of study include art and design, dance, music technology and audio production, theatre and voice. SOTA was designed and exists for students who want to take their art to the next level, either to the professional ranks or into continued study.
A partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools, the city of Lawrenceville and the nearby Aurora Theatre, SOTA combines mandatory core academic coursework with an expanded fine-arts menu of classes and arts-related internships and work experiences. Both the Conservatory Program and the Fellows Program provide focused elective courses in the arts.
The performing arts school is located within a 31,000-square-foot state-of-the-art campus that features a black-box theatre, classrooms, studios and labs for visual arts and computer arts, roomy facilities for band, orchestra, chorus, music technology and recording, a dance studio space and expanded performance, rehearsal and storage spaces.
Transportation to SOTA is provided for students in the Central Gwinnett Cluster; students from other clusters must be eligible for permissive transfer and supply their own transportation.
