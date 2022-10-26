School of the Arts file photo (copy)

The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School.

 Photo: Shane Orr

The School of the Arts at Central Gwinnett High School, a “school within a school” that offers a unique arts-centric learning experience, is now accepting applications from students with a passion to create for the 2023-24 school year. 

Eighth-grade students in Gwinnett County Public Schools may apply for the SOTA Conservatory Program (with an audition/portfolio required) and for the SOTA Fellows Program (no admission criteria); Students in grades 10 through 12 in the coming school year can apply for the Fellows Program.