'The School for Good and Evil' doesn't pass the test for franchise building

Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron play deans of rival academies in Netflix's "The School for Good and Evil."

 Helen Sloan/Netflix

Although immersed in fantasy, "The School for Good and Evil" gets lost in a nether realm somewhere between Disney Channel fare like "Descendants" and more epic theatricals like Harry Potter. The latest attempt to rewrite fairy tales thus squanders plenty of big-name assets, a popular book series and Netflix's loot on what plays like a remedial course in franchise building.

On paper director/co-writer Paul Feig (best known for comedies before his female "Ghostbusters" reboot) looks like a somewhat unorthodox choice to adapt Soman Chainani's young-adult novels, and what's on screen doesn't dispel that impression.