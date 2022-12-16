Noah Centineo's graduation from "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" teen heartthrob to adult (but still boyish) action hero is off to a slow start, as he follows his supporting role in "Black Adam" with "The Recruit," a junior spy yarn that, as a Netflix series, feels like a particularly tired twist on that very well-worn genre.

Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, a just-starting-out CIA lawyer who somewhat inexplicably gets drawn into a complex international espionage plot that sends him bouncing around the globe and puts him in considerable danger. Owen becomes the go-between to an incarcerated femme fatale named Max (Laura Haddock of "Da Vinci's Demons" and more recently "Downton Abbey: A New Era") who seems to be several steps ahead of him, and everyone else, as the former agency asset threatens to leak its secrets unless she's exonerated of her crime.