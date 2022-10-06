The real-life 'Inventing Anna' could be released from jail soon. She's still fighting deportation

Anna Sorokin sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her 2019 trial. A U.S. immigration judge cleared the way this week for her to be released from detention to home confinement while she fights deportation.

 Richard Drew/AP/FIle

A judge has ruled that Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix's "Inventing Anna" is based on, can be released from jail on bond while she fights deportation -- if certain conditions are met.

According to court records, Immigration Judge Charles Conroy found this week that Sorokin can be released on $10,000 bond from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. But he also ruled that she must remain confined 24 hours a day at a residential address and refrain from accessing any social media platform either directly or through a surrogate while her case continues.

