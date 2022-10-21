In terms of Nolan brothers productions, "The Peripheral" appears to have been made for people who think "Tenet" and the fourth season of "Westworld" weren't complicated enough. Adapting William Gibson's sci-fi novel, this Amazon series again deals with themes of virtual reality and sort-of time travel, but in a grinding fashion that should push it to the periphery of one's "watch" list, if not off it entirely.

Overseen by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (the team behind "Westworld," and the former a frequent collaborator of brother Christopher Nolan, director of the aforementioned "Tenet"), the series unfolds in two future timeframes: 2032 in the Blue Ridge Mountains, which is when and where Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) resides; and 2099 in London, the place where her consciousness goes via a simulation that quickly feels all too real.