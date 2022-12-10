Acclaimed series "The White Lotus" — which explores the lives of affluent guests in the playground of a sumptuous resort and the problems they run into while interacting with the locals and each other — was created by Mike White, who can be considered a maestro of cringe.

If there's any doubt, one need only to peruse some of his impressive previous work, like "Enlightened" from a decade ago — in which Laura Dern played a well-meaning corporate employee whose lack of self-awareness is akin to a superpower. ("White Lotus" and "Enlightened" are from HBO, which like CNN is part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)