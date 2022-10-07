The curse of "Stranger Things" means every sci-fi/macabre concept involving teenagers will seemingly have its day on TV, with "The Midnight Club" as the latest example. It's creepy, to a point, but moves at a crawl, while focusing on the provocative if unappealing premise of eight kids with terminal illnesses.

Not to be confused with "The Breakfast Club" (Google it, kids), the concept comes courtesy of author Christopher Pike, adapted by Mike Flanagan (the producer behind Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" and "Midnight Mass") and Leah Fong.