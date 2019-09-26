'The Masked Singer' unmasks 2 for Season 2 premiere

It's now down to contestants including Butterfly, Thingamajig and Tree.
Season 2 of Fox's hit show, "The Masked Singer," premiered Wednesday. Its premise is that a group of celebs and influencers appear as costumed and masked performers who compete against each other.
The studio audience votes on who wins the battles, with the losers then facing off and getting judged by Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.
The final losers are then unmasked.
The competitors Wednesday were presented as Butterfly, Egg, Ice Cream, Ladybug, Rottweiler, Skeleton, Thingamajig and Tree.
In the end, Egg and Ice Cream were on the bottom, with Egg revealed as Olympic ice skater Johnny Weir and Ice Cream uncovered as video game streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins.