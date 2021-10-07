'The Masked Singer' unmasks Baby and the judges are shocked By Chloe Melas, CNN Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 'The Masked Singer' unveiled another contestant last night. Fox Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not one of the judges guessed the true identity of the Baby on Wednesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer."Drumroll please ...It was none other than funny man, Larry the Cable Guy, whose real name is Daniel Whitney. Show judge Jenny McCarthy had even starred with Whtiney in the 2008 comedy film "Witness Protection." Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were equally surprised.Once the mask was off he said, "That's first time I ever really sang anything in front of anybody." Some of the guesses were James Corden, Chuck Norris and Bruce Willis.It's the sixth season of the hit singing competition show, and so far Dwight Howard, Vivica A. Fox, Tyga and Toni Braxton have been revealed.But there are still several identities that need to be figured out. Among next week's competitors are Queen of Hearts, Mallard and Cupcake.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Jenny Mccarthy The Masked Singer Cinema Law Show Broadcasting Events Judge Witless Protection Ken Jeong Robin Thicke Baby Witness Protection More Entertainment Entertainment Kim Kardashian preparing for 'SNL' hosting debut By Chloe Melas, CNN 14 min ago 0 Entertainment Neil Patrick Harris launches 'Goop' inspired newsletter, but says he won't be selling personal lubricants By Chloe Melas, CNN 16 min ago 0 Entertainment Brittany Murphy new doc alleges she was in 'so much pain' before her death By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO) Linda Maleh, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Greater Atlanta Christian's Addison Nichols presented with All-American Bowl jersey Brittany Murphy new doc alleges she was in 'so much pain' before her death Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Japan's northwestern Chiba prefecture Rose McIver on Her Favorite ‘Ghosts’ From the New CBS Comedy (VIDEO) {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Schumer announces deal to extend debt ceiling through early December City of Duluth marketing team honored with four national awards Maryland man accused of killing his pharmacist brother wanted to confront him for administering the Covid-19 vaccine, court documents say Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks Japan's northwestern Chiba prefecture Russell Landscape donates time and services to help Family Promise with new homeless shelter » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesOpenings of Market by Macy's locations in Snellville, McDonough set for end of OctoberBuford mourning loss of wrestler Aaron Kirkland after fatal car accidentCollins Hill High School community grappling with death of popular teacherDuluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accidentMark Richt shares emotional moment with former University of Georgia player Tra Battle at Gwinnett County Co-op eventCrumbl Cookies planning Lawrenceville location off State Route 316Gwinnett police looking for suspect in gas station robbery near LawrencevilleGwinnett BOC approves raises for county employees; 4% for many workers, 8% for public safety personnelGwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside'Sam Horn becomes Gwinnett's all-time leading passer, Travis Hunter injured in Collins Hill win CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4ON THE MARKET: Beautiful outdoor amenities make this Suwanee home an entertainer's dreamIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct.1-3PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 4PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Oktoberfest celebrationWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 3, 2021How concussions ended the careers of 10 professional athletesWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Sept. 26, 2021 CommentedRepublican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick says Gwinnett schools should drop face mask mandate, claims masks do harm (6)Gwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)Duluth man arrested after woman was fatally shot in the head; suspect claims it was an accident (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)Gwinnett County Public Schools will retain full accreditation; two areas of improvement identified by review team (3)Gwinnett police arrest Lawrenceville man in death of woman who was shot to death in her home (2)Memo shows Trump lawyer's six-step plan for Pence to overturn the election (2)Gwinnett commissioners will vote on decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana on Tuesday (2)Georgia Senate releases first proposed congressional redistricting map (2)Joseph Robert Hall (2) Featured Businesses Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What's your favorite thing about autumn/fall? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: The weather is getting cooler. The leaves change colors. Football. It's not summer. Corn mazes. Hay rides. Going to the fair. Fall break from school. The smells. We're that much closer to my favorite season, winter. I like something that's not listed. I don't like anything about autumn/fall. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.