"The Handmaid's Tale" certainly doesn't suffer from a lack of media exposure or cultural capital, with recent turns in the battle over abortion rights generating regular references in progressive circles to the threat of America becoming Gilead, the repressive patriarchal society featured in Margaret Atwood's novel.

The fifth season that concluded on Tuesday, however, merely reinforced that the series spun out of the book has perhaps hung on too long, and the fact that extending its run through a sixth and final season was, in hindsight, at least one too many. Appropriately, the finale wrapped up aboard a train, because while the show didn't quite go off the rails, it at times seemed to come perilously close.