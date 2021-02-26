'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 trailer is here

Elisabeth Moss's June is on the run in the new teaser for Season 4 of "The Handmaid's Tale."
There's eery silence on the road as she tries to get to Canada after escaping Gilead.
Ann Dowd's Aunt Lydia knows it's no ordinary escape, though. "She's out there planning who knows what kind of atrocities to visit upon our righteous nation," Aunt Lydia screams.
The latest season of the series, based on Margaret Atwood's novels, was delayed due to the coronavirus shutdown, but continued production with protocols later on. It has already been renewed for a Season 5.
Joining Moss are O-T Fagbenle, Alexis Bledel, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger.
Watch the haunting teaser below:
