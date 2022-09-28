Afrobeats -- the pulsating, fusion sound coming out of West Africa and the diaspora -- has been on the rise globally for the better part of a decade. In recent years, the genre has gained a foothold in Western pop culture, and the Grammys are taking notice.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. recently said that the Grammys were considering adding an award category for Afrobeats. Speaking at the Global Citizen Festival in Ghana over the weekend, Mason told reporters he had been meeting with players in the genre to explore the possibility.

