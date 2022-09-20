The Golden Globes are coming back to television.

After holding an untelevised event earlier this year due to a diversity and ethics controversy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC said on Tuesday that the show will be coming back to television on January 10, 2023.

