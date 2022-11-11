"The Fabelmans" allows Steven Spielberg to turn his coming-of-age memories into what amounts to a super-director origin story, recalling both his complicated family life and early love of movies and filmmaking. It's a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema's greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments within a somewhat scattered narrative.

The film opens with the young Sammy Fabelman seeing his first movie, "The Greatest Show on Earth," in 1952. To say the experience affected him profoundly would be an understatement, and his thirst to replicate the process -- first on a rudimentary level, and later on an increasingly elaborate scale -- is near unquenchable and fascinating to observe.