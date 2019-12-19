2180 Pleasant Hill Road, Suite B10
Duluth
470-719-8448
Open since: Nov. 5
Owner: Fu Li Zhang
Hours: 10:30 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., seven days a week
Location: Between Spec Appeal and Banee and Banee Fashion in the GW Marketplace Shopping Center, near the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Satellite Boulevard
Atmosphere: Yunnan Crossing Bridge Rice Noodle has a slick modern feel to it while simultaneously working in some traditional Chinese imagery.
Wall decor features large images of life in China during its Qing dynasty, which lasted from the 1600s until about 1912.
“(The images) show how people during that time ate, prepare the noodles, there’s street food and then a bridge, which is the crossing bridge,” general manager Frank Zheng said. “Over on the other side (of the restaurant), there are the farmers gathering the chives.”
The images are made on a wall paper in China and have been shipped in to Duluth.
While the restaurant does brisk service in the early afternoons on weekdays, its busiest time is on the weekends, when the dining area is often packed.
Menu: The restaurant is the second in the north metro Atlanta area that owner Fu Li Zhang runs that heavily features noodles. He also owns LanZhou Ramen, on Buford Highway in Doraville, which was named one of Atlanta’s 10 best restaurants by Atlanta magazine earlier this year.
A big difference between the two restaurant’s, however, is that the noodles served at Yunnan Crossing Bridge Rice Noodles are rice noodles instead of the hand-pulled noodles found at LanZhou Ramen.
But fans of Chinese cuisine and hot pots will find plenty of options to choose from.
There are 10 types of broth that diners can choose from including: Classic Original Tasted Broth; Tomato Broth; Sour Spicy Golden Broth; Szechuan Numbed Pepper Broth; Korea Kimchi Broth; Assorted Mushrooms Broth; Beef Broth; Lamb Broth; Cury Broth; and Numbed Spicy Broth.
“(The broths) fit into different people’s needs,” Zheng said. “Some people like the tomato broth. Some people like the sour spicy, especially Asian people, and then the Szechuan which is for the Chinese customers, while the Kimchi is popular with Korean people.”
Each broth comes with a variety of meat or noodle options to chose from. A bowl of boiling broth and the ingredients for each soup are brought to the diner’s table and they can mix the ingredients into the bowl and it takes about 10 seconds for everything to cook in the hot broth.
A Sour Spicy Fatty Beef Rice Noodle Soup, for example, includes the Sour Spicy Golden Broth mixed with: rice noodles; beef slices; quail egg; black fungus; snow fungus; mushroom; ham; bean curd sheet; corn; chives; and pickled cabbage.
There are other items on the menu that diners can choose from besides soups, however.
Some popular non-soup items on the menu include the Fried Pot Sticker Dumplings with Onion, the New York Charcoal Kabobs — the diner’s choice of chicken, beef or lamb — and the Shanghai Pan Fried Pork Buns.
Steamed versions of the buns and dumplings are also available on the menu.
Among the beverages options are an herbal sweet tea as well as a NY Yogurt which is sold in a plastic bottle that is shaped like a large light bulb.
Zheng said diners can expect some changes to the menu in the future as the restaurant works out what appeals to customers.
“Right now, we’re still doing the menu, progressing and updating the menus,” he said. “It’s not complete ... We want to know what’s better for the customers. We want to know how the customers feel. That way we can change the menu to fit into the customers needs.”
Something You May Not Know: The name “Crossing Bridge Rice Noodles” refers to an old Chinese tale about a woman who would bring noodles to her husband every day and had to cross a bridge every day to reach him.
The legend goes that the noodles often became cold by the time the husband could eat them, so the wife came up with the idea of using chicken broth in the soup and brought the ingredients in separate containers and did not mix them until her husband was ready to eat. It was discovered that the chicken broth kept warm long enough to cook the noodles once they were mixed together. An image featured on the wall behind the counter at the restaurant depicts the tale.