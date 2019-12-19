On The Menu

Sour Spicy Fatty Beef Rice Noodle Soup: $11.95. Sour Spicy Golden Broth mixed with: rice noodles; beef slices; quail egg; black fungus; snow fungus; mushroom; ham; bean curd sheet; corn; chives; and pickled cabbage.

New York Charcoal Kabob: Customer's choice of lamb, chicken or beef kabobs with a cumin or spicy pepper rub. Beef and lamb kabobs cost $2.50 while chicken kabobs cost $1.95.

Fried Pot Sticker Dumplings With Onion: $6.95. Scallions and wrapped in a what flour dumpling dough and fried in a pan.

Shanghai Pan Fried Pork Buns: $6.95. Chives and pork wrapped in a wheat flower dough and fried in a pan.

Steamed Pork Buns: $6.95. Similar to the Shanghai Pan Fried Pork Buns, except these are steam cooked instead of pan fried.

NY Yogurt: $5. A vogurt beverage sold in a plastic bottle that is shaped like a large light bulb.