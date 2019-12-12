1950 Buford Mill Drive
Buford
678-926-3891
Open Since: Sept. 9
Owners: Hector Abreu Jorge Moscoso
General manager: Joel Perez
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Saturday
Location: In Walmart shopping center off Buford Drive
Atmosphere: The interior of Tropicana Fresh Bar and Grill in Buford is designed to look like a tropical island. The walls on the right side of the restaurant are decorated with faux wood siding and shutters. The designs alternate colors several times to give the appearance of multiple cabanas side-by side.
Customers enter and are greeted by a dessert display and three large custom cakes. There is a buffet area the restaurant has not put to use yet, and regular restaurant seating is located in a large open area to the right.
There are two-dozen or so regular tables in the restaurant area when several parties were sitting and eating lunch on Monday. This month, the restaurant is providing Christmas music for the background of guests’ conversations.
“We wanted to create a tropical and relaxing vibe in our restaurant,” owner Hector Abreu said. “The idea is to step into a tropical oasis with excellent food and drinks.”
Toward the back of the restaurant is a bar area. There are a few low-top tables for four people and several high-tops. The bar could fit about 10 seated guests comfortably.
The televisions on Monday were tuned to ESPN and ESPN2 while some customers worked on their laptop at the counter.
Menu: Tropicana’s menu samples dishes from Caribbean Islands, Central and South America.
Arepas is a unique dish on the menu that originates from Venezuela. The base is a Venezuelan-style corn meal patty. It’s served with the choice of five fillings. reina pepiada is a popular choice among customers. It’s a Venezuelan chicken salad filling with sliced avocado. Guests can also choose peluda (shredded flank steak), domino (black beans and mozzarella cheese), honey barbecue pulled pork or, simply, ham and cheese.
For people looking for something simple for lunch, there is a variety of sandwiches to choose from. The Cuban sandwich leads off the sandwich menu at Tropicana. The Cuban contains roasted mojo pork, ham and swiss cheese. It’s topped with pickles and mustard and drizzled with Tropicana sauce. A side of rice and beans can be added to the sandwich entree.
The sandwich menu also includes a chicken sandwich, served with shredded chicken, tomatoes, sliced red onion and chipotle sauce. There’s also a classic ham and cheese sandwich.
For something compact and filled with flavor, Tropicana has six different bowl options. Most have a base of rice and lettuce, topped with a variety of flavored meet. The Cubano bowl, for example, is served with Mojo pork while the Pollo Loco is topped with bourbon chicken.
“The combination of chicken, rice, beans and corn topped with a honey barbecue sauce is simply outstanding,” Abreu said.
For fans of poke or Korean barbecue, the Asian bowl offers bourbon chicken served on a bed of shredded lettuce and white rice, roasted corn and grilled onions. It’s topped with scallions, sesame seeds and a fried egg. Finally, unagi and chipotle sauce are drizzled on top.
For something light, but satisfying, the veggie corner offers Tropicana’s takes on salads and bowls. The Tostones Tropicana Veggie is a robust dish, served on a long plate with fried green plantains, topped with assorted veggies — grilled onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. It’s covered in shredded cheese and avocado and house-made rico sauce is drizzled on top.
Tropicana Fresh Bar and Grill wants to appease your sweet tooth as well with its coffee and dessert bar. All of it’s desserts are $5.99. There are some Latinx-inspired treats such as tres leches cake, flan and chocoflan.There are five different flavors of Columbian ice cream: coconut, guana banana, chocolate, mango and dulce de leche.
“They are freshly made in-house with traditional Caribbean recipes,” Abreu said.
Customers can indulge in something simple such as cupcakes, brownies or bread pudding.
Something you may not know: Tropicana’s menu contains an homage to baseball fans with a dish called the Big Papi Sampler.
The Big Papi Sampler is named after famed Dominican Major League Baseball Player, David Ortiz. The sample includes a variety of Dominican products, such as fried green plantains, Dominican salami, fried white cheese and loganiza, drizzled with salsa rosada and a side of rico sauce.