Open since: 2022
Owner: Don Britt
Location: Summit Chase Country Club in Snellville, 3197 Classic Drive, Snellville. Phone: 770-979-9000.
Hours: The Kitchen — Wednesday and Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Sunday Brunch, 11 a.m. -3 p.m. The Pub — Wednesday and Thursday, 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 4-11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
What you should know: Even though the restaurant is located at Summit Chase County Club, it is open to the public.
“This is the biggest hurdle we’ve had to overcome because people think we’re a private club. The restaurant is open to the public and we’re trying to get the word out that everyone is invited,” owner Don Britt said.
Atmosphere: Classy. It’s not upscale enough to require a sports coat, although that would be OK. Nice jeans are acceptable, as are shorts, but you don’t want to show up in dirty jeans and a sweatshirt, either.
The team has redecorated the dining room — the chef took photos of the food that are framed on the walls — and come up with a clean, fresh approach. The old carpet is gone and those who haven’t visited wouldn’t recognize the place. It’s a definite upgrade.
“We wanted a simple palette,” Britt said. “I want people to feel comfortable when they come here. We call this upscale casual, but the upscale is more about the food quality. I want you to come here and feel comfortable, kind of the same way it was when we were a club. Even though we were a country club, we were a very casual place.”
All the meals on the menu are made from scratch from foods that are locally sourced. The meats are Georgia grown. The pasta is made fresh each day.
The executive chef is Alex Friedman, to whom Britt was introduced through a club member. He graduated at the top of his class at the Johnson and Wales Culinary University in Charleston and went to work at the Biltmore Estates in Asheville, N.C. There he finished first in the Southeast regional competition and second in the national competition for the International La Chaine des Rotisseurs Young Chef Competition.
From there he hired by Pastis Restaurant and Bar in Roswell as a sous chef, then became executive chef at the Anis Café and Bistro in Atlanta. He then opened the P’cheen International Bistro and Pub in the Old Fourth Ward and went on to compete in the Food Network’s “Chopped” program in 2012.
“He came over the visit and we started talking and it was like someone put us together,” Britt said.
Before coming to Summit Chase, Friedman was in charge of the kitchen at Bistro Off Broad in Winder. Partly because of his familiarity with local farmers and the Georgia market, he was named one of six Georgia Grown Chefs by the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
“He’s definitely got a lot of talent,” Britt said. “It’s a different concept of food and there’s not really anything in the area like this. Everything is local and it’s all fresh and everybody who’s come in here really enjoyed it.”
Menu: There is plenty of variety on the ever-changing seasonal menu to keep everyone happy. All the food is made from scratch by a kitchen team that arrives early to start the process of peeling potatoes to making the pasta.
Appetizers or small plates cover all the bases, from French onion soup to Southern oysters Rockefeller to fried chicken livers cooked in a cast-iron skillet like grandma used to make.
The versatile main events range from offerings such as lamb ravioli and mushroom rigatoni to pork confit and a killer cast-iron filet. Among the appealing sides are parmigiana polenta, roasted garlic mushrooms and ratatouille.
“The menu will change seasonally,” Britt said. “When the different vegetables are available we will rotate them on the menu. Chef Alex just put a ratatouille on a couple weeks ago that’s been very popular.”
The popular Sunday brunch menu features staples such as quiche, corned beef hash, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict and highly acclaimed Reuben and kitchen burgers. The farm stone-ground grits could be the highlight of any breakfast.
The Kitchen at Summit Chase has special menus created for special occasions. A Mother’s Day menu was so popular that a similar affair is being prepared for Father’s Day.
In the Pub: The bar area has also been renovated and refreshed and offers a more casual experience. It’s the kind of place that Norm would enjoy.
There’s more comfort food in the pub, but it’s all freshly prepared and sourced, just like the food in dining room. The tangy char-grilled Thai wings and smoked wings are a hit, as is the seven-ounce pub burger that comes with house-cut fries or homemade chips.
There are weekly specials in the Pub, too — Whisky Wednesday and wing specials on Wednesday, dollar oysters on Thursday, live entertainment on Friday. There’s even going to be a cornhole league attached.
