476 Bethesda School Road
Lawrenceville
770-206-0971
Owners: Roger Marmol and Brittany Marmol
Open Since: Jan. 17
Location: Across from Walmart Neighborhood Market near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Bethesda School Road
Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday
Atmosphere: The Catfe in Lawrenceville is a two-floor home that sits near the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Bethesda School Road. Customers enter through the back where they are greeted by a barista or perhaps one of the owners, Roger and Brittany Marmol.
The customer doesn’t meet the Marmols’ cats until they sign a waiver, walk through the cat-free space and are ushered through two sliding doors by an attendant into the parlor.
Sugar, Cinnamon, Biscuit and Basticat may seem too busy soaking up sunlight through a nearby window or catching up on beauty sleep to greet customers as they enter, but they’re friendly to guests if not shy at first. Don’t worry about protecting your food, since the cats are trained not to jump on tables.
On a Thursday afternoon in January, four-year-old Sugar kept to herself in an empty side room at the restaurant. Most of the cats seemed indifferent to three people conversing at a square table, with the exception of three-year-old Cinnamon.
“Cinnamon is the female business cat,” Roger Marmol said, gesturing to their light brown cat studying the room with a necktie around her collar.
Meanwhile, Biscuit continued to relax in a sunlit chair by the window. Basticat — Biscuit’s sibling — spent time on a hammock between to two bookshelves packed with novels and non-fiction.
“It’s sun o’clock,” Brittany Marmol said.
The four cats wander or lounge in the two main rooms of the repurposed house. There is an intricate cat climbing tower connecting the two front rooms. A cat door exits outside to a screened-in porch where they can take in some fresh air. Biscuit and Basticat — a punny rendition of the name of 19th century French economist Bastiat — are siblings and 10 months old.
Roger and Brittany Marmol celebrated the grand opening of their business Jan. 24. It marked a new adventure for the couple in their early 30s. Roger Marmol said he’s worked in the food industry for roughly 20 years, but this is the family’s first foray into operating its own business. Brittany Marmol works as a CPA for the City of Johns Creek and helps in the kitchen as well.
Roger and Brittany Marmol said before they came up with the idea for The Catfe, they knew they wanted to be business owners. They weren’t sure where that ambition would lead them until they were backpacking through Europe for 20 days.
In Rome, Brittany spotted cats in the window of a restaurant.
“I knew exactly what it was,” Brittany said. “I’d heard of cat cafes and I kind of explained it to Roger what it was and how they were popular in Japan and Europe. We just thought it was such a unique feel. We liked the chill aspect of coming in and having a drink and dessert.”
When planning the restaurant, Brittany Marmol said she and Roger were open to moving into any kind of structure but they ultimately deemed the house was the perfect size, in the perfect location and already properly zoned.) It fits into their vision for how The Catfe can bring people together.
“Our philosophy and mission statement is to build a community, so we wanted something that was not a restaurant look,” Roger Marmol said. “The house lends itself perfect to that.”
In the first few weeks since the restaurant has opened, Roger and Brittany Marmol said they’ve seen people naturally introduce themselves to strangers. Roger Marmol said, at restaurant chains, customers tend to be segregated from each other by booths. The Catfe breaks the social barriers of a typical coffee shop, simply by adding cats.
“You’ll see people sitting at other tables but then they’ll start talking across,” Roger Marmol said. “Part of it is it’s like a house. Part of it is the menu is different and the cats create a different atmosphere. But also it goes with our mission.”
Menu: Roger Marmol said The Catfe is more than a coffee shop, though coffee and desserts make up a popular portion of the menu.
“We put a lot of thought into the menu,” Roger Marmol said. “We wanted to keep it as local as we could, more, I guess, what millennials are thinking about.”
To the Marmols, that means no nitrates, not antibiotics and better-quality food for their customers’ palates.
The Catfe’s meat and cheese boards are its specialty. There are three themed boards: Italian, American or European. Each has the choice in size, for one or two. The cheeses are all from blocks that are cut at The Catfe and the meats are dry cured and sliced in house. The European meat and cheese tray for two includes prosciutto, salame felino, mozzarella, coppa and smoked gouda.
Roger Marmol said he and his wife wanted to support local businesses when building the menu for The Catfe.
For coffee drinks, the beans are sourced from Phoenix Roasters in Duluth. The menu features a selection of four beers, including Lawrenceville’s Slow Pour Brewing Cotillion blonde ale. Other beers range from Atlanta, Woodstock, Tucker and Kennesaw. The wine menu is made up of specialty European wines.
“A lot of places where we sourced the beers and the coffee, we liked their mission statements because they were very in line with ours,” Marmol said.
Brittany Marmol used her personal recipes for pumpkin, Key lime or peanut butter pies. All are made from scratch and can be purchased by the slice or as whole pies.
“We have a lot of the stuff people think of when they’re at a coffee shop, but then we expanded on that,” Brittany Marmol said.
Something You May Not Know: The Catfe sources its meats from a company called Volpi in Brooklyn, New York.
“They’ve been doing it since the early 1900s, and they’ve been doing the process the old, Italian, traditional way,” Roger Marmol said.
The Catfe is one of a handful of restaurants that import their meat from the Brooklyn butchers. It requires more work, but Roger Marmol seems invested in the craft of creating elegant meat and cheese boards.
“You actually cut it yourself and it’s got to be fresh,” he said.
“We really think to make the world better, it’s going to be people talking and getting ideas from other people in whatever field that they’re working in and fighting against the systems that are current systems that are in place.”
