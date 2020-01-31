Taqueria Tsunami opened in Peachtree Corners June 2019. Here are five items from its menu to try when visiting the restaurant.

On The Menu

Empanadas: $7.50. Three homemade empanadas filled with your choice of Thai chicken, Beef or Kogi BBQ Short Rib. Served with salsa verde and Santa Fe ranch for dipping

Chicken Enchilada Bowl: $8.50. Shredded chicken, white rice, corn salsa, queso, lettuce, pico de gallo and black beans topped with sriracha mayo, cilantro and tortilla strips.

Thai Chicken Taco: Grilled Teriyaki chicken, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds and drizzled with Thai peanut dressing. Can be purchased as part of the Tsunami Trio which includes two tacos with a choice of a side for $9 or the Tsunami Quatro which includes three tacos with your choice of a side for $11.50.

Short Rib Quesadilla: $9. Tender short ribs, Kogi BBQ sauce, grilled onions and Mexican cheeses.

S’mores Egg Rolls: $4.50. Rolled in house - your favorite campfire flavors served in an egg roll.