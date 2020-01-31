Open since: June 2019
Owner: Alexis and Scott Kinsey
Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Location: 5160 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners
Atmosphere: Owned by husband and wife, Scott and Alexis Kinsey, Taqueria Tsunami’s concept features a Latin-Asian fusion, evident in everything from the art inside the restaurant to the menu itself.
“The atmosphere in the restaurant is lively, but laid back,” Alexis said. “It’s more of a contemporary feel. We’re definitely family friendly. We have a really wide range of guests.
“We have everything from families coming in with children, to young professionals, to people who are retired and come in with their friends just to hang out,” she said. “Normally the guest responses is, ‘Wow, I didn’t know what to expect when I came in here but the food is amazing and the pairing is really unique.’”
Alexis said the concept started in 2011 when she and Scott opened their first location in Marietta. The location in Peachtree Corners is the newest of eight locations around Atlanta and Athens.
The restaurant sits at the Peachtree Corners Town Center. Its rooftop, which can be rented out for private events, overlooks the Town Center greenspace where events and live performances are held throughout the year.
Since the town center is open container, the restaurant also features a walk-up window where customers 21 and over can choose from a variety of alcoholic beverages.
Alexis said she and her husband named the restaurant Taqueria Tsunami to fit the idea of the fusion. The word “Taqueria” refers to their signature item, tacos, and the word “Tsunami” refers to Asia or, more specifically, Japan, Alexis said.
“That was right before that really bad tsunami hit in 2011,” she said. “After that happened, we decided to not change our name, but make it positive where we donate a portion of some of our taco sales to the Red Cross and local relief efforts. And we do a lot of other stuff within the community. Part of our culture and our brand is about giving back.”
The donation to the American Red Cross is done annually. Alexis and Scott also partner with schools for spirit nights and fundraisers, as well as give out gift cards and donations throughout the year.
Scott, who is a chef, and Alexis, who has worked in branding and marketing, are the “perfect pair,” Alexis said.
While Alexis jokingly said she doesn’t step into the kitchen, the pair worked together to create the art around the restaurant. Photos of things like chop sticks holding the seed of an avocado, chopsticks atop a cocktail or a fortune cookie with the words “Mi Casa es Tsu Casa” hang on the walls.
“The concept in general screams fresh – the color scheme, the feel when you get here,” Alexis said. “We want to serve good quality food to keep people coming back.”
Menu: The menu features flavors from the south of the border and the far east like 13 hand-crafted tacos, a variety of bowls, salads, quesadillas and appetizers. In total, the menu has 46 items, not including drinks.
But the drink menu also falls in line with the Latin-Asian fusion, featuring a medley of margaritas, mojitos, and other signature cocktails and local craft beers.
Some unique drinks and customer favorites, Alexis said, are the Jalapeño Cilantro margarita, Grapefruit Rita, Tsunami Wave, Strawberry Basil and Dragonberry Mojito. The Jalapeño Cilantro margarita, for example, has Tanteo Jalapeño infused tequila, cilantro, agave nectar, fresh jalapeño, lime juice and a chile lime salt rim.
“It’s not really what you would anticipate putting together, but once you put the flavor profiles they match really well,” Alexis said. “The fusion, when we opened a taqueria, was taking off in California. There’s a lot of different taquerias now, but when we opened back then people had no idea what a taqueria was and they still kind of don’t. I think that the taco trend is still growing today.”
Some of Taqueria Tsunami’s signature dishes are the avocado egg rolls; empanadas filled with Thai chicken, beef or Kogi BBQ short rib; Asian nachos; Thai chicken taco and shrimp tempura taco.
“We also have rice bowls, and we just did a poke bowl so we added that to our menu,” Alexis said. “We have a variety of appetizers, rice bowls, and tacos, obviously, is where we put our focus on. That’s where, if you’ve never eaten here before, I direct you to our tacos because I know you’ll come back. The tacos really are like the star of our show.”
Something You May Not Know: Everything is made fresh, Alexis said.
“Avocado egg rolls, that’s one of our signature dishes,” she said. “So we take avocados and roll them in-house in an egg roll, fry them and serve them with a Thai dipping sauce and southwest ranch.”
She said nothing is pre-made and just fried.
“We really pride ourselves on everything being fresh,” Alexis said. “We make everything in-house, even our sauces. We don’t have anything pre-made and just fry it. We have a great kitchen, and the key is using simple ingredients so that when you put them together they’re delicious.”
Alexis and Scott also own and operate Atlanta area concepts Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Forno Vero Neapolitan Kitchen & Drinkery.
For more information, visit TaqueriaTsunami.com, Facebook.com/TaqueriaTsunamiPeachtreeCorners and Twitter.com/TacoTsunami.
