On The Menu

Crab Salad Crunch: $6.25. Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Bubble Teas: $4-$5. Two sizes are available — 500 mL and 700 mL. Fresh teas available are black tea and jasmine green tea. Can be made with almond milk for an additional .50 cents. Eleven flavors are available, including taro, mango, classic, lychee and Thai tea, as well as a variety of toppings, poppings and jellys.

Dynamite Bowl: $13. Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, avocado, edamame, beets, eel sauce, spicy Korean sauce, jalapeno, pickled ginger.

Village "Classic" Ramen Noodles: $11-$12. Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, roasted seaweed.

Duluth Special Curry: $10. All-natural local chicken, potatoes, roasted butternut squash, broccoli, bell peppers, onions and ground peanut.

Tofu & Veggies: Organic tofu, broccoli, roasted butternut squash, bell peppers, medley potatoes, onions, masaman curry.