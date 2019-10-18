2550 Pleasant Hill Road
Suite 111
Duluth
470-514-5619
Owner: Roy Kim
Open since: April 2019
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Location: Shopping center near Super H-Mart on Pleasant Hill Road
Atmosphere: Sookdal Korean BBQ is tucked away in a shopping center facing perpendicular to a Super H-Mart in Duluth. The supermarket has drawn business to one of the area’s newest Korean BBQ spots since it opened roughly six months ago.
The first thing one notices when walking into Sookdal is its spaciousness. While most Korean BBQ joints opt for privacy over space, Sookdal is open with low-top grill tables. The back wall is made of one long booth with several grills and tables fixed along the wall.
Owner Roy Kim said Sookdal looks to set itself apart in that way.
“Most Korean BBQ restaurants do not invest more on the interior,” Kim said. “We want to make customers more comfortable with more space table-to-table.”
Servers who tend to the grills at the table, like typical KBBQ restaurants, usually serve a maximum of two tables to ensure the proper attention is paid to cooking meat. Preserving a distinctly delicious flavor is a priority for Kim.
“We have to cook the right way or the taste is totally different,” he said.
Sookdal has several locations in California, but the Duluth site is the first in Georgia. There are more than 100 locations internationally in China, Vietnam, Taiwan and Korea.
Kim said he has 20 years of restaurant ownership experience since he’s owned and operated a Chinese and hibachi restaurant.
Menu: Sookdal roughly translates to “Meat Expert.” That shows in the way Kim talks about grilling: literally, scientifically.
The grills at Sookdal are iron, rather than cooking on open flames with gas or charcoal. The specially-ordered iron grill tops from Korea preserve the taste of the meat.
Sookdal features one lunch all-you-can-eat special with pork belly, pork butt, pork roast, spicy pork, marinated chicken, beef brisket and beef bulgogi. There are three all-you-can-eat dinner specials. The first tier adds marinated pork and New York strip to the lunch combination. The second tier adds Pork short rib and pork cheek meat. The final adds ribeye, plate rib and boneless short rib.
Kim said the restaurant prides itself on its pork. The pork sampler features best pork cuts all in one. The sampler includes fresh pork belly, fresh pork neck, pork jowl, cheek meat, sliced spare rib, marinated pork and skirt meat.
“You can test every kind of pork,” Kim said.
Kim said customers sometimes turn their noses up at cheek meat, but he insisted it’s a special and premium portion of meat.
“It has to be fresh,” Kim said of cheek and skirt meat. “After you cut it, you have to use it in two or three days. … First-time, (customers) say they don’t want it. If you try it, you know you love it.”
Sookdal’s lunch bowls come with steamed rice and several sides. Kimchi stew is ripe and placed in a pot with pork, tofu, sliced spring onions and garlic. Pork Belly Bibimbop is a famous Korean food composed of steamed rice, minced beef and other vegetables. The traditional dish uses a beef base, but Sookdal replaced it with pork for its specialty.
Something you may not know: What sets Sookdal apart from other Korean BBQ joints is its attention to the aging process of its meat.
Slabs of pork are aged for a minimum of seven days through a wet aging process. They are vacuum packed or “wet” from sitting in their own juices and submerged in nearly-freezing water. Then, for two days, the meat is stripped naked and placed in a precisely dry, humid refrigerator. This process intends to preserve tenderness and flavor.