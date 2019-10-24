1956 Duluth Highway, A104 and A105
Lawrenceville
770-545-8443
Open Since: Sept. 25
Owners: Jimmy Tuyen, Sabo Restaurant Group
Hours: 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Mondays through Sundays
Location: Between Velox Insurance and VIP Braids in a row of storefronts at the intersection of Duluth Highway and Breckinridge Boulevard, near Sugarloaf Mills.
Atmosphere: Ribbys has a modern industrial feel to it, with exposed pipes in the ceiling, but also tiled and wood walls, wood top tables and metal chairs.
Long Lenh, who developed Ribbys menu and worked on the logo and restaurant design, said he and Sabo Restaurant Group wanted Ribbys to be a “fun fast casual” eatery.
“We want it to be cool, hip and friendly, where kids can come in and still feel comfortable and adults can watch sports and still feel comfortable,” Lenh said. “A hangout spot basically, not just an eating establishment, but more of a sit down, hang out and enjoy time with friends (environment).”
At the same time, Ribbys has some aspects of a sports bar with four television sets mounted on the wall in the dining area.
Lenh said the television can be set to each show a different sporting event, but its not uncommon to see more than one tuned to the same game when a local team such as the Georgia Bulldogs or any of Atlanta’s professional sports teams are playing.
Busy times are around lunch and from about 6 until 8 p.m. The lunch crowd, however, isn’t too overwhelming with a steady flow of customers coming and going without the restaurant getting too full or raucous.
There is music played over a sound system as well, but the volume is kept to a minimum. Lenh said the music is intended to be background noise rather than entertainment in the restaurant.
“The music is at a level where you can still speak (to friends),” he said. “It’s more of an upbeat, cool vibe basically.”
Menu: The menu at Ribbys takes the wings and ribs concept typically found sports bars and adds a different flavor.
About 18 different flavors to be exact.
There is traditional buffalo-style concept, but there’s also a variation on it that has an added cheese twist to become buffalo Parmesan wings. There’s also a ghost pepper buffalo flavor.
Other flavors include Thai sweet chili; Miso barbecue with sesame seeds; sweet garlic soy; teriyaki; Greek rub; mango habanero; Beijing; Nashville hot; Jamaican jerk; original barbecue; cajun rub; lemon pepper; salt n pepper; honey coconut; and garlic Parmesan.
Each flavor is available for both wings and ribs.
“There’s millions of wings places and (the typical concept) doesn’t kick off anymore,” Lenh said. “So I designed this rib idea because I love ribs, I love fried ribs and infusing them 18 different sauces is something new to everybody.”
Some popular dishes on the menu have included the coconut shrimp, the buffalo Parmesan wings, Thai sweet chili wings, miso barbecue ribs, the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, mac and cheese and coleslaw.
Each menu item shows the unique approach Ribbys tries to take to its recipes. The mac and cheese, for example, uses Parmesan cheese and bacon pieces with the macaroni pasta. The coleslaw is a honey mustard-based house slaw.
The coconut shrimp includes a honey, coconut and mayo glaze instead of a coconut batter.
But there is also plenty of diversity in even the side items. Just look at the fries selection. There are eight different types of fries on the menu including regular, lemon pepper, Cajun, cheese, garlic Parmesan, Parmesan buffalo, sweet potato and the “Ribbys” fries.
Other side items — there are 22 side dishes in all — include everything from onion rings, Texas toast, baked beans and tater tots to zucchini sticks, veggie sticks and southern fried cabbage.
“To me, it’s very important, for one thing, to hang out and the food is designed to hit everybody’s taste buds. If you don’t like shrimp, you can come for ribs. If you don’t like ribs, you can come for wings. It’s something for everyone basically.”
A new special that began this week is a Shrimp Lovers deal on Mondays and Tuesdays where customers can get shrimp for 65 cents per piece.
Something You May Not Know: The name Ribbys is not a nod to someone’s family member, but rather a reference to the ribs that are on the menu. Lenh said he and the owners wanted to come up with a name that highlighted what is on the menu, but was still appealing to kids and families. The “Wings and Ribs” part was added onto the end to highlight the fact that wings are served there as well, however.