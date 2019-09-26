125 W. Crogan St.
Lawrenceville
678-629-3372
Open Since: Aug. 1
Managing Partner: Fred Azadi
Location: In the former T-Rays location on the block of West Crogan Street, between Perry and Clayton Streets, and located directly across the street from the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse.
Hours: 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and closed on Sundays.
Atmosphere: Olivia’s Taverna Mediterranean Grill lets customers known they are in a Mediterranean-themed restaurant with Greek music playing over the sound system, but it also has an upscale feel.
Seating options include booths, a bar area, regular tables and high top tables. The color scheme is simple with dark brown and black tables, chairs and wall trim set against white walls and white tablecloths.
Framed artwork which features silver metal designs on a white background, and the occasional black and white photograph, hang on the walls.
Managing Partner Fred Azadi previously operated Nemoe’s Tavern in Peachtree Corners for several years, as well as other restaurants in the area. The new restaurant is named after the daughter of a business partner, Azadi said.
Azadi set his sights on downtown Lawrenceville, which already has more than a dozen eateries, so he could bring something new to the area.
“It was my very first restaurant back in 1984 in Southhampton, New York,” he said. “Since then, we’ve had several Greek restaurants and, in this town, there was a need for a (Mediterranean) restaurant.”
There are also some elements of modern industrial style on display in the restaurant, with exposed air conditioning pipes along the ceiling as well as sconce and track lighting on the walls and a modern starburst-esque chandelier in the middle of the restaurant.
There is also a small amount of soft blue lighting which helps adds some subtle hints of relaxing atmosphere to the other lighting.
It’s location also allows diners, particularly those sitting near the front of the restaurant, a view of the Lawrenceville Square and the historic courthouse’s lawn.
Menu: Although the atmosphere might make diners think they are in a Greek restaurant, the menu heavily features flavors from around the Mediterranean, including Greek, Turkish, Persian and Moroccan dishes.
“It is, more or less, the same kind of food,” Azadi said. “There is a little bit of flavor difference and we try to get the best out of all of them.”
Some of the popular dishes so far include the Chicken Santorini, Mousaka, Moraccan Baba Ghanoush, spanikopita, hummus, gyros and various kebabs.
Although the dishes are mainly traditional Mediterranean foods, Azadi said the restaurant does try to put some of its own spins on some of the dishes.
Take the Moraccan Baba Ganoush for example.
“Our baba ganoush is not the way people are used to it,” he said. “Usually, it’s served cold with Italian sauce. We serve it warm with a hot and spicy, Moroccan style (sauce).”
Azadi said the restaurant’s menu offers dishes that are healthy, with several vegetarian options and the use of olive oils and other healthy food ingredients.
There is room for the menu to grow as well. For example, Azadi said he is looking to add lamb chops in the future.
“We sell a lot of lamb shish kebabs and people have been asking about lamb chops,” he said.
Something You May Not Know: Olivia’s Taverna is working on obtaining its liquor license which is expected to get final state approval this week. Once the license is in place, the restaurant will serve Greek and Middle Eastern wines and beers as well as locally brewed craft beers. The restaurant will also begin providing live entertainment once it gets its liquor license.