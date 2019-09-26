On The Menu

Moraccan Baba Ganoush: $7. A blended eggplant with spicy herbs sauce served with triangle-shaped pieces of pita bread.

Chicken Santorini: $15. Chicken breast stuffed with spinach and fetta cheese and topped with a garlic sauce.

Mousaka: $15. Layers of eggplant, a meat Greek marinara sauce and a bechamel topping presented in a way that resembles lasagna.

Gyro: $8. Rotisserie grilled slices of lamb and beef that are served with lettuce, tomato, onion and Tzatziki sauce in pita bread. Served with a side of either rice or French fries.

Greek Salad: $5. Lettuce with tomatoes, onion slices, feta cheese, olives, cucumber slices and jalapenos. Topped with a dolmade, which is rice and herbs wrapped in grape leaves.