5910 Suwanee Dam Road, Suite 600
Sugar Hill
678-765-8800
Open Since: Aug.1
Owner/Executive Chef: Richard Chen
General Manager: Ross Coleman
Location: Near Kroger shopping center at the intersection of Suwanee Dam Road and Ga. Highway 20.
Hours: Closed Monday; lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday; noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Atmosphere: The interior design of Mika French Sushi, a newly opened sushi joint in Sugar Hill off Suwanee Dam Road, signals special attention paid to details.
The softly lit restaurant is dotted with lanterns that glow like floating orbs. The restaurant’s logo is projected onto the large back wall.
The seating is mostly made up of booths with some bar seating available. On a weekday afternoon in August, the television sets were playing replays of preseason NFL games while ’90s and ’2000s alternative rock tones filled the air.
It’s a modern restaurant that wants to impress customers with its style and flavor.
“What I want for the customer is, first, good service, second, good food — third is fresh fish,” owner and chef Richard Chen said. “All the food is fresh.”
Chen added that it’s important Mika provides unique style for its customers. General manager Ross Coleman, who’s spent years managing restaurants before meeting Chen, describes the owner and chef as an artist. That’s evident in the appearance of the sushi platters and the design of the restaurant. Many of the decorations are specially ordered from China, where Chen grew up. Other decorations, Chen said he’s crafted himself.
“Always, I want to make (the decorations),” Chen said.
Mika fills a gap in access to sushi for residents of Buford, Sugar Hill and northern Suwanee. Locals craving sushi had to either brave the traffic-congested areas near Mall of Georgia or Suwanee. Mika offers the options in a locale that Coleman says is prime for the business in its infancy.
“The reception’s been wonderful,” Coleman said. “(Customers) are doing the marketing for us. ... They’re talking about us willingly and openly.”
Menu: The restaurant’s name may raise questions. What exactly is the difference between traditional sushi and French sushi? Chen said the French influence is more about the presentation than the flavor or ingredients.
“French, for me, is a fancy style,” Chen said.
Coleman said the French aspect adds a heightened quality and care to the presentation for each plate.
Flashy presentation is on full display with Mika’s Sexy City roll. One of the sushi bar’s signature plates, the Sexy City roll is packed with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus and avocado. It’s topped with seared tuna, salmon yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, miso sauce, masago, puffed rice and microgreens. Chen finishes his masterpiece with a blowtorch to the top to create a glaze.
From the “Hot Dish” menu Spicy Tuna Gyoza is a perfectly sized appetizer for sharing before delving into the roll menu.
For a French-inspired cold dish, the Truffle Escolar makes for another flavorful and stylish appetizer. It’s made of seared white fish, sea salt, truffle oil and shiitake mushroom with a strawberry garnish.
Mika also has a standard sushi and sashimi menu in addition to cooked and raw rolls for anyone looking for traditional cuisine. Just don’t be surprised if it shows up at your table in a giant conch shell-shaped dish with a blue light embedded in the middle of the arrangement.
Something You May Not Know: Chen spent 12 years in New York City, working for several sushi chefs in Manhattan, before moving to Atlanta to set out on his own.
Mika French Sushi is his first personal endeavor.
“It’s not Japanese, I wanted a new style,” Chen said.