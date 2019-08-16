100 Tour De France
Braselton, Georgia
678-425-6916
Open Since: June 2019, after renovation
General manager: Ed Walls
Winery chef: Jarad Blanton
Restaurant manager: Ken Johnson
Location: Off Highway 211 near the Chateau Elan Winery and Resort
Hours: Lunch, Friday to Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner, daily 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.; bar, Sunday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday to Saturday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Atmosphere: If you haven’t been to Marc since its renovation, you’ve missed its new bar and back area. While some of the decorations are the same as the original restaurant, the space has evolved.
The southern-inspired bar and restaurant is still inside the 16th century-styled chateau. Guests are greeted by a massive statue when they pass through the front gate of the resort and drive uphill to the building.
“Chateau Elan has an established history for creating exceptional wine and we continue to do that well, so we were pleased to revive the former Marc Bar & Restaurant and invite guests and locals alike enjoy a completely new dining experience complimented by an all new craft cocktail concept,” general manager Ed Walls said.
BLUR Workshop, the interior design firm that led the project, was tasked with maintaining the restaurant’s distinctly southern design while making the most of the space. Some of the decorations that remained include some farming tools — a rake, pitchforks and two shovels. The views of the vineyard and rolling hills are visible from some of the indoor seating and the porch. There are small tables for intimate settings as well as large tables, half booth seating and private spaces.
“Once you enter the space, your eyes are drawn to the touches of detail,” Walls said. “We have everything from industrial lighting and leather seating to French oak accents and soapstone. Throughout the bar and restaurant we also showcase vineyard photography and local artwork helping to further define our sense of place.”
The space is located across from a wine and gift shop that features rows of shelves packed with bottles from the vineyard.
The bar is completely redesigned. Its cabinets are made of wood and a TV is set in the middle. Grates allow a view through the cabinets and the top-shelf liquor. From the bar, there is a view inside the refrigerator at the beer selection.
“An entire bar was added to the back, and the restaurant was renovated, creating an intimate gathering space we were lacking before,” Walls said. “We also changed the entire aesthetic with a new, romantic color palette, completely modernized yet rustic decor, seating and lighting. We also refreshed the winery space and added luxury privacy booths for tastings.”
Menu: Libations are key at Marc.
The bar menu features wine, champagne, beer and an exclusive assortment of cocktails. They come with unique names like Bulldog Smash, Marc-hattan, Rhubarb & Strawberry Collins, Summer Cooler, Mexican Martini and St. Germaine Sangria. There are non-alcoholic options or “mocktails” including the Garden Lemonade or Vineyard Refresher.
The lunch menu provides a myriad of shareable appetizers, salads, sandwiches and house specials — shrimp and grits, Vandouvan grilled chicken, Hanger steak and eggs and Faroe island salmon.
The dinner menu is centered around choice-cut steaks. The 12-ounce New York Strip is served with potatoes and greens. It’s far from the the smallest steak on the menu, but not the largest either. The menu includes a 16-ounce ribeye.
The featured dessert is a flourless chocolate torte, a blend of three chocolates finished with ganache.
“The cuisine at Marc features hand-selected premium aged steaks and southern-inspired dishes, both small and large plates, as well as desserts,” chef Jarad Blanton said.
Something you may not know: Marc’s extensive list of cocktails came from the mind of the restaurant’s mixologist, Louis Guinfolleau.
“We’ve got everything from a Bulldog Smash to the Marc-hattan and Rhubarb & Strawberry Collins to the Summer Cooler, Mexican Martini,” Blanton said.