Open Since: Wednesday
General Manager: Nick Munaweera
Executive Chef: Roger Palacio
Location: In Peachtree Corners’ Town Center mixed-use development, the parking deck and Peachtree Parkway
Hours: Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. until midnight; Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a,m, until midnight; Opens at 10 a.m. on Labor Day.
Atmosphere: Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar has a rustic feel that is inspired by found Chris Simms’ Wyoming roots and is intended to evoke feelings of being in the Rocky Mountains, with somewhat of a mountain lodge atmosphere.
“A lot of the architecture in this building is based on existing buildings in Jackson Hole, Wyoming — like the Four Season Hotel, if you go to the Four Seasons (in Jackson Hole) and look at the ceiling, this is exactly the way it is with the wood panels,” Lazy Dog Regional Culinary Director Sean Montes said.
There are touches of the restaurant chain’s Wyoming roots that can be found throughout the restaurant such as painting of a cowboy riding a bronco on a wall near the bar and a sculpture in the shape of a horse’s head, which is made out of bits and pieces of metal, near the front entrance. There is also a metal sculpture using bars that form the shape of a deer’s head hanging over an interior fireplace.
The restaurant includes indoor seating at booths, tables or at the bar as well as a patio dining area that has a fire pit in the middle.
Customers are encouraged to bring their dogs to the restaurant, but they must follow certain rules, such as not putting dogs on tables, chairs or in anyone’s lap at the restaurant, not letting dogs eat off the customer’s plate — there are special bowls for the pets — and keeping pets on a leash and closeby at all times. Servers are also forbidden from petting animals that are brought into the restaurant because of health code standards.
Menu: The Rocky Mountain influences at Lazy Dog carry over into its menu, with some hints of the chain’s roots including the use of bison meat from Wyoming-based Durham Ranch in the BBQ Bison Meatloaf and pork from Bealer’s Family Farm in Idaho for the Pork Belly BLT.
“Our menu has a lot of homey items on it, something that your mom might make,” Montes said.
Montes said the Pork Belly BLT, the Campfire Pot Roast, the Lamb Shank Pot Pie, Togarashi Edamame Beans are some of the popular items on the menu, but the restaurant has a wide variety of dishes that diners can choose from. There are vegetable-only dishes including the Nashville Hot Portobello, which is crispy buttermilk-battered portobello mushrooms served with mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, heirloom tomatoes, an almond-walnut crumple and housemade hot sauce served with sweet bread.
There are some chicken and seafood dishes on the menu. These options range from a grilled lemon chicken with cauliflower mash, green beans, heirloom tomatoes and an almond-walnut crumble to a shrimp and grits dish and Alaskan Halibut.
There are also sharable dishes such as the Bacon Candy — which is bacon cooked in brown sugar, pepper and crushed chili flakes — the brussels sprouts and Cowgirl Cheese Dip and Pretzels.
Bacon also shows up in a few dishes. In addition to the Bacon Candy, bacon is used in the Pork Belly BLT, the PB&J Burger, the BBQ Ranch Bacon Cheeseburger, the Black and Bleu burger, the Black and Bleu Pizza, the BBQ Bison Meatloaf, the Fried Chicken Dinner and the Maple Bacon Bar dessert.
“I think for one of the marketing campaigns coming up in the next couple of months we’ll have a ‘bacon dinner’ so it’ll be like three courses with pretty much all of the candied bacon in it,” Montes said. We try to focus on using that candied bacon because people love it.”
There are also some desserts that diners can get including a carrot cake topped with whipped cream and a butter cake topped with a minted strawberry compote and vanilla bean ice cream.
But one thing that also stands out about Lazy Dog is that it doesn’t just do a menu for human customers. It also has a separate menu for dogs that includes two protein options — chicken breast or hamburger patty — as well as a choice of white or brown rice. The dog menu also includes peas and carrots.
Something You May Not Know: The restaurant’s name was inspired by founder Chris Simms’ dog. Montes said Simms was sitting by a fireplace with his parents, his brother and their dog when they came up with the name. “Him, his dad, his brother and his mom are all just sitting there like, ‘What are we gonna call the restaurant?’ and they look at their dog laying by the fireplace and were like ‘Lazy Dog,’” Montes said. “Why wouldn’t you want to go into a restaurant and be treated like a lazy dog where everyone does everything for the dog? The goal for the restaurant is for patrons to come in and kick back and we get them what they need.”