Hacienda Bar and Grill
1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suite 100
Suwanee, Ga. 30024
678-541-5735
Open Since: Sept. 27
Owner: Rufino Garcia
Hours: 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Location: In the Suwanee Jubilee Neighborhood Shoppes shopping center just south of McGinnis Ferry Road on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
Atmosphere: The interior look of Hacienda Bar and Grill is designed to have the rustic feel of a hacienda house — that’s a ranch house — in Mexico.
There is aged wood-style paneling on the walls as well as pottery from Mexico displayed on shelves and walls around the restaurant.
At the same time, there are more vibrant and modern takes on design that can be seen as well. This includes bright paint colors, modern industrial-style exposed ventilation pipes running along the ceiling, a high-top communal table near the bar and television sets hanging from the ceiling and on walls.
There is also colorful handmade glass work, which is made in Mexico, covering lights at the bar and in the dining area. Upbeat salsa music also plays on the sound system.
“It’s inviting and that’s what we were going for,” Hacienda Bar and Grill manager Antonio Morales said.
There is live music on Friday and Saturday nights. Morales said it has mostly been salsa music so far — and, yes, customers have gotten up and started dancing to the live music.
“We don’t discourage it,” Morales said.
Customers can also enjoy live music performed by a mariachi band on Sunday afternoon. The band goes to individual tables and play songs requested by customers.
Busy times of the day include noon until 2 p.m. and 6 until 9 p.m.
Menu: While Hacienda Bar and Grill does have some Tex-Mex dishes, it is more geared toward serving authentic Mexican dishes.
That means that while there are typical Mexican restaurant staples such as tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and burritos, Hacienda tries to put more authentic takes on them.
“Obviously we try to cater to all of the needs,” Morales said. “We have the traditional Tex-Mex dishes ... but we do carry more authentic dishes. A lot of chicken dishes made different ways with different sauces. We have tamales, which is also very traditional. We have Menudo, which is very traditional as well.”
The lengthy menu also includes a section referred to as “Mexican Dishes” with items such as the Hacienda Chilaquiles (fried tortilla chips with chicken, egg or steak as well as avocado, cotija cheese, onions, cilantro and a red or green salsa) and the Tamales Oaxaqueños (handmade chicken tamales with chili beans, salsa and melted cheese with a side of rice).
“People are starting to travel more,” Morales said. “A lot of people are going to Mexico City and that’s where everything changes. People know what’s authentic now, and if you come to them with burritos, rice and beans, they’re going to be like ‘Well, this isn’t what I ate over there. I want something authentic.’”
Popular dishes include the various fajitas and the Burrito Newnan. Customers can also get build-your-own-combination dishes, and the Pollo Ranchero is a dish that the restaurant highlights.
Morales said his personal favorite is the Tacos Hacienda, which has chicken, chorizo, cilantro and cheese.
The restaurant does offer food and drink specials on most days of the week, including: $8.99 chicken fajitas and $9.99 steak fajitas (fajitas usually cost up to $7 more) and $5 per glass wine on Mondays; $7.99 create your own combos and $3.99 house margaritas on Tuesdays; draft beer for $2.99 and the Pollo Ranchero (which is usually $12.95) is available for $8.99 on Wednesdays; and ladies night, where female customers can get mixed drinks for $5, on Thursdays.
On Sunday, kids up to age 12 can get items from the kids menu for free from 4 until 10 p.m.
The restaurant also has a full bar where customers can get a variety of drinks.
Something You May Not Know: Hacienda Bar and Grill is working to create a brunch menu that is expected to be rolled out soon. A daily happy hour, from 3 until 6 p.m., is also set to begin soon.