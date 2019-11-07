On The Menu

Hacienda Chilaquiles: $12.99. Fried tortilla chips with customer's choice of red or green salsa, or half and half. Can be ordered with chicken or eggs, or both. Topped with cilantro, onions, cotija cheese and avocado. Chicken can be replaced with steak for an additional $2.

Tamales Oaxaqueños: $12.99. Two handmade chicken tamales covered in chili beans, salsa and melted cheese with rice on the side.

Tortilla Soup: $8.95. Mexican chicken soup with tortilla, cheese and rice

Tacos Hacienda: $13.99. Three grilled chicken and chorizo tacos in corn tortillas with Chihuahua cheese, onions and cilantro. Comes with a side of Mexican beans and salsa de tomatillo. Chicken can be replaced with steak for an additional $1.

Pollo Ranchero: $12.95. Eight ounce grilled chicken breast topped with melted cheese and a homemade salsa ranchera. Served with Mexican rice, Mexi-beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.