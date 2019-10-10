The menu at Feast26 is a little bit traditional, down-home southern and a little bit Louisiana bayou cajun with just a bit of barbecue mixed in.

On The Menu

Red Beans and Rice: $10. Red beans with rice, tasso ham, andouille sausage, pork, red bell peppers, onions and a cajun seasoning blend. Can be topped with fried chicken breast for an additional $4.

Feast Plate: $8 for a protein and one side, $10 for a protein and two sides and $13 for a protein and three sides. The customer's choice of protein and sides, served with cornbread and housemade pickles. Protein options include pulled pork, half-chicken, three wings, a sweet tea brine fried chicken breast or grilled or fried shrimp. Options for sides include collard greens, jalapeno slaw, green beans, cajun fries, potato salad, baked beans, dirty rice, red beans and rice, mac and cheese and deviled eggs.

Cajun Burrito: $10. Dirty Rice, fried shrimp, peppers, onions and remoulade.

Shrimp Po Boy: $10. Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and remoulade on French bread.

Gumbo: $10. Chicken and sausage with onions, bell pepper, celery and rice. Served with French bread.

Bread Pudding: $4. Bread, eggs and milk mixed together into a pudding and topped with a bourbon caramel sauce.