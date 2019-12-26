Open Since: Oct. 16
Owners: Dwight and Georgia Samuels
Executive Chef: Wayne Sharpe
General Manager: Shaquana “Shaq” Pendarvis
Hours: 4 to 10:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays; 4 to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays
Location: In the Shoppes at Webb Gin, on the south side of Webb Gin House Road.
Atmosphere: Escovitchez fully embraces its Caribbean roots — the owners are from Jamaica — and theme while simultaneously offering an upscale dining experience.
Dinners will hear the sounds of Bob Marley and other musicians from the islands playing on the sound system while dining in a modern setting with both booth seating and a bar that has two big screen TVs and video of flames flickering on an LED screen. There is an additional large screen TV in the dining area, above the window to the kitchen, which shows only scenes of life in the islands.
There’s also a large painting of Marley hanging on one of the walls in the dining area.
“There’s definitely a sexy, romantic island ambiance,” said General Manager Shaquana “Shaq” Pendarvis, who is also the chief mixologist coming up with the drinks served at the bar.
Executive Chef Wayne Sharpe added, “We want people to feel like they just landed in the islands ... definitely Jamaica, but let’s just say the islands (in general).”
The restaurant hosts live music with a saxophonist on Thursday nights and a jazz singer on Sunday evenings.
There is a happy hour at Escovitchez, although the restaurant prefers to call it “Island Time,” from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays as well. The restaurant will also host a New Year’s Eve celebration, with a three-course meal and champagne at midnight, starting at 9 p.m. Dec. 31.
Menu: Diners at Escovitchez can chose from what could essentially be considered a culinary tour of the Caribbean, although Jamaican food and culture is a major focus at the restaurant.
Executive Chef Wayne Sharpe said some popular dishes include the Ginger Rosemary Snapper, the Braised Oxtails and Beans and the Taste of Jamaica Platter, which includes oxtails, jerk chicken and curried goat with rice and peas and steamed vegetables.
“Our Ginger Rosemary Snapper is really in demand right now,” Executive Chef Wayne Sharp said. “It’s a whole snapper, wild caught, and we use an escovitch sauce, but without the peppers, and we add coconut and a ginger rosemary puree and the makes a glaze on the Ginger Rosemary Snapper.”
Meanwhile, Sharpe said the oxtail meat takes three hours to cook and that is after it is left in a marinade overnight.
There are several other menu items diners can chose from including a Jerk Burger with, as the name suggests, a jerk marinade; the Escovitchez Chicken Wings which includes Jamaican spices and herbs; and Jam Down Spring Rolls, which are egg rolls filled with codfish and ackee.
“We want our guests to enjoy a really authentic Caribbean experience,” Sharpe said. “We want people to taste a bunch of flavors coming together in the food.”
Escovitchez also offers a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Some of the dinner menu items, such as the oxtails and jerk burger, appear on the brunch menu with items such as Banana Pina-Colada French Toast. Apple Rosemary Liver and Shrimp Mac and Cheese.
The restaurant offers a wide array of mixed drinks, such as the Bob Marley, which has Myers Rum, Malibu Rum and Wray and Nephew Rum; the Escovitchez Blue Martini, which is a blueberry vodka blue curacao; the Rum Punch, with Barbados imported dark rum pineapple orange and grenadine; and Mojitos, which come in classic, strawberry, mango, guava, coconut and peach flavors. The drink menu also includes several margaritas, including classic, mystic, strawberry, guava and banana.
Mango and guava mimosas are made for brunch as well.
Something You May Not Know: The name Escovitchez is a twist on the word “escovitch,” which is a specific way fish is cooked and presented in the islands. Sharpe said it means the food offers a colorful display on the plate. It’s intended to make the food taste and look festive with vegetables surrounding fish.
“It’s a Caribbean thing, a style of cooking fish, but we kind of put a spin on (the word) to trademark the name,” he said. “We got pretty creative and ‘Escovitchez’ was not taken, so it’s now our brand.”