Diesel Taphouse
2669 Buford Highway, Unit 200
Buford
470-344-3827
Owners: Alecia Falhiffi and Eric Saucedo
Open Since: Jan. 16
Hours: 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Location: Northeast of new Buford High School near intersection of Thompson Mill Road
Atmosphere: The first thing that stands out about Diesel Taphouse in Buford is a 32-seat, horseshoe-shaped bar counter and the dozens of TVs tuned to one game or another that practically span the perimeter of the spacious restaurant.
Owner Alecia Flahiffi said she and business partner Eric Saucedo opened Diesel Taphouse in January with the goal of making it a popular spot with Buford’s blue collar community. There are slot machines, pool tables, weekend DJs and five-day-a-week poker leagues at Diesel, giving guests more to do than watch a game. Diesel Taphouse keeps its Facebook page updated with upcoming events.
“Our goal was to be a hangout, somewhere to go that’s comfortable, had a good atmosphere, had a good beer selection,” Flahiffi said. “We’ve got something going on every day of the week.”
The 32-seat bar is a centerpiece of the interior, and that’s by design. Flahiffi said the bar was designed to be communal. Rather than being shoved in a cramped corner facing a wall. The horseshoe shape allows people to talk to each other from opposite sides of the counter.
“People can sit around that bar and, almost like family dinner time, chat with whoever is sitting across the way, not stare at a wall,” Flahiffi said. “A lot of times that bar is L-shaped and maybe right against the walls. We want people to be facing people and get that community feel going.”
Flahiffi said there will be patio tables and outdoor seating in the coming weeks.
Menu: An establishment doesn’t get to put “taphouse” in its name without the necessary credentials.
Diesel Taphouse’s beer menu rotates and gets frequent additions. There are staple domestic beers you could find at any sports bar in Georgia, but Diesel’s owners try to offer a taste of Georgia’s local beer scene with their draft menu. That menu spans east out to Athens and south to midtown Atlanta.
“There’s so much good stuff in the area, so we’re trying to get people familiarized with it,” Flahiffi said.
Diesel is also a partner with beer enthusiast social media platform Untappd. Saucedo said guests will soon be able to view the up-to-date beer menu and see what other craft beers locals are drinking through the Untappd app.
Diesel’s food is a mix of salads, American pub food, sandwiches, baskets and desserts. Prices are fairly modest, with nothing on the main menu exceeding more than $21. Saucedo said, though, Diesel tries to elevate their menu above a typical pub.
“There’re just larger portions, and everything’s done in-house,” Saucedo said. “It’s all homemade, hand-breaded.”
The signature dish is called the Diesel Sandwich. It’s described on the menu as “the biggest, baddest sandwich, period!” The behemoth sandwich is made of a hand-breaded, deep-fried pork ribeye, topped with seven blend slaw on a toasted brioche bun.
“Hide your jewelry, this sandwich is so bad it’ll snatch your chain,” the menu says.
The brioche bun exists mostly for comic relief. There’s no way to grip the bun and eat the pork ribeye without cutting the sandwich in half first.
“You won’t get the Diesel anywhere else,” Falhiffi said. “It’s a ginormous sandwich.”
Diesel Taphouse has classic sports bar and pub favorites like 11 flavors of hot wings, including ghost pepper flavored.
There’s also a menu of dinner plates that range from cajun shrimp, to “The Old Drunk” breakfast plate to something subtle like the tortellini pasta. The pasta plate is made of cheese filled tortellini tossed in homemade creamy Alfredo or classic marinara topped with grilled chicken or shrimp, finished with diced tomato and shaved parmesan.
Desserts include a cheesecake chimichanga — cheesecake wrapped in a tortilla shell then deep fried and served drizzled with caramel and topped with a whipped cream crown — or a heaping plate of funnel cake fries — fresh fried funnel cake fries drizzled with homemade chocolate stout sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Something You May Not Know: Diesel is one of eight Tier 1 Atlanta United pub partners. It’s one of just a few pub partners of any tier established outside of the perimeter.
Tier 1 partner status with Atlanta’s Major League Soccer affiliate means the restaurant agreed to televise every Atlanta United match all season long, and it allows Diesel to host official match watch parties with team representatives present with officially licensed merchandise.
