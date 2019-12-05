On The Menu

Gyro Wrap: $5.99. Gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce. Can be made into a combo with a side of French fries or a house salad and a drink for an additional $2.95.

Chicken Shish Kabob Platter: $9.99. Traditional marinated chicken kabob chargrilled on a skewer. Comes with a house salad, rice and pita bread.

Greek Salad: $5.99. Romaine Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, green peppers, black olives and feta cheese. Comes with a zesty dressing. Customers can add their choice of protein including grilled chicken ($2.49), house gyro ($3), grilled shrimp ($3.49) or grilled salmon ($3.49).

Beef Kabob Platter: $10.99. Two skewers of grilled minced beef seasoned with Delight Grill's signature spices. Comes with a house salad, rice and pita bread.

Hummus: $4.99. Blend of chick peas, garlic, lemon juice and spices. Comes with a side of warm pita bread.