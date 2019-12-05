Open Since: Sept. 11
Owner: Sanae Salhi
Hours: 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays; 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays
Location: Next to SunTrust Bank and across Dacula Road from Hebron Christian Academy
Atmosphere: Delight Grill Mediterranean Restaurant features indoor and patio seating with music from around the Mediterranean playing on the sound system inside the restaurant.
Owner Sanae Salhi said diners can expect an inviting atmosphere at the restaurant.
“(Customers) can expect good service (and) good food,” she said. “Everybody who works here is friendly.”
The interior design includes paintings on the wall and decorative glass pieces hanging on the wall.
The restaurant does have an open kitchen layout from diners can see their food being prepared through a tall glass wall at the counter.
Seating inside the restaurant includes traditional table seating as well as two couches placed on opposite sides of a decorative table near the back of the restaurant.
Salhi said the restaurant’s busiest time is after 6 p.m. when families are off work and out of school.
Menu: As the restaurant’s name suggests, Delight Grill Mediterranean Restaurant serves dishes from around the Mediterranean region, featuring cuisine from place such as Greece and the Middle East.
Salhi highlighted the freshness of the food served at the restaurant, saying it is purchased from local vendors and is prepared daily.
“Almost all of the other (types of) restaurants stock frozen stuff, but with with the Mediterranean stuff, it has to be fresh,” she said. “The customer enjoys it. We don’t use anything that is frozen.”
One popular dish on the menu is the gyro wrap, which has gyro meat, lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce wrapped in pita bread. A combo version comes with a drink and the customer’s choice of a house salad or French fries.
“Our gyro is homemade,” Salhi said.
Another popular dish is the mix grill, which has grilled chicken, a gyro and a lamb shish kabob with pita bread, rice and a house salad.
There are other dishes that Salhi highlighted including the chicken and lamb shish kabobs, the Greek salad, the hummus and the homemade lentil soup.
Delight Grill has four types of kabob platters: the chicken kabob, beef kabob, chicken shish kabob and lamb shish kabob.
Other platters on the menu include the mix grill, the house gyro, a falafel platter, lamb chops, grilled shrimp and grilled salmon.
In addition to the gyro wrap, other wraps on the menu include the chicken wrap, beef kufta wrap, falafel wrap and a shrimp wrap.
Besides the hummus, the appetizers include baba ghanoush, spinach dip, feta cheese, a mezza trio and a falafel appetizer.
In addition to rice, pita bread and French fries, the side foods include feta and olives, and tzatzik/garlic sauce.
Baklava and basbouska make up the dessert menu. Meanwhile, the kids menu includes grilled chicken, kids gyro and chicken tenders.
Something You May Not Know: Salhi said she and the restaurant’s staff chose the name “Delight Grill” for the eatery because they wanted to keep the name simple rather than use a Mediterranean word, or words, whose pronunciation may not be known to local residents. They settled on “Delight” because that is how they want customers to feel when they eat at the restaurant.
“We have the grill and the food is good, the taste is amazing so it’s all of that together,” Salhi said.