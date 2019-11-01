Lawrenceville
770-299-1870
Open Since: July 2019
Owners: Marta Rocio Arevalo
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Location: Township Village Shopping Center
Atmosphere: Cuban Sandwiches to Go Cafe is a cozy, family-owned restaurant. On most days, you’ll find owner Marta Rocio Arevalo operating the store with her son, Michael Vaz.
There is a small table for guests to enjoy coffee outside, if the weather cooperates. Inside there are several small tables for two to three people to sit and enjoy their food.
The walls are decorated with hand-drawn tropical fruit and palm trees. Arevalo said she was inspired by Cuban restaurants she enjoyed while living in Miami for 15 years.
“I learned that all this (in Miami),” she said, gesturing to decorations.
Arevalo previously owned a Columbian restaurant near Pleasant Hill Road and Highway 29. The restaurant opened in 2000 before the family sold it in 2008.
Arevalo is Columbian, but her former restaurant also offered Cuban food.
“I think that we really need to have a place that we can have a Cuban sandwich with a Cuban coffee and desserts,” Vaz said. “I also have a few desserts from Columbia and Venezuela. We have a variety for a quick bite.”
Guests are greeted by a display with desserts to the left of the restaurant’s entrance and a display with fresh empanadas facing the entrance next to the counter.
Menu: Don’t let the cafe’s name fool you. Cuban Sandwiches to Go offers far more than an authentic Cuban sandwich, though that is one of the most popular dishes.
The authentic Cuban sandwich is made up of roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles and a signature sauce on thin Cuban bread, served with fries. Vaz said some of the most popular items on the lunch and dinner menu are empanadas and the Cuban steak sandwich, or Pan con Bistec. The steak sandwich is made of grilled steak with sauteed onions, potato sticks and a signature sauce on Cuban bread.
“We also have platters and vegetarian dishes,” Arevalo said.
The popular vegetarian platter is made of yellow rice, black beans, house salad and sweet plantains.
The Cuban coffee that Arevalo mentioned is a sweetened shot of expresso, she said. It’s strong but goes down easily when mixed with sugar.
“What makes the difference between expresso and Cuban coffee is it has sugar,” she said. “It’s a small coffee.”
The restaurant is a cafe, after all, and prides itself on its authentic Latin-style coffee. Cortadito is another Cuban-inspired mixture: the same shot of expresso dampened with milk. The cafe also offers Cafe con Leche, a traditional Cuban coffee with milk.
The restaurant opens early, 7:30 a.m. on most days, and offers a breakfast menu. The Loaded Omelette is made of ham, cheese, onions and bell peppers.
“We serve breakfast all day,” Vaz said.
Something You May Not Know: Cuban Sandwiches to Go also offers catering trays.
Trays can come with Cuban or Columbian Empanadas. Cuban Empanadas are filled with beef, chicken or guava and cheese. Columbian Empanadas are stuffed with shredded beef and potato.