125 Lawrenceville St. Suite 400
Norcross
770-449-0229
Open since: April 28, 2015
Owner: Chase D’Anella
Director of Operations: Audra D’Anella
Location: In the historic Cotton Gin building between Norcross City Hall and Gwinnett Fire Station 1.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
Atmosphere: Chase’s Grille and Wingery has a cozy interior due in part to the small space, but mainly because of its rustic look and friendly staff.
While Chase D’Anella works in the kitchen, his mother, Audra D’Anella, works the front side of the house, greeting customers — many of which are so regular that she knows them and some of their usual dishes as soon as they walk in the door — and checking to make sure they are doing OK.
Lunch is a busy time of day in the restaurant and it’s not uncommon to find every table in the restaurant filled up around mid-day. Friday nights are also a busy time at Chase’s.
On Fridays, Audra D’Anella turns all of the TVs in the restaurant, except for one which stays tuned to the Weather Channel. The other days of the week they are tuned to sports or movie channels.
But seating at Chase’s is not limited to indoors. There is a patio dining area that faces fire Station 1. Customers can play corn hole and other games on the lawn and have their dogs with them in the patio area — provided, of course, they keep their pooches on a leash.
The wood used on the bar and tables in Chase’s is reclaimed wood that came from a barn in Dallas, Ga. If you look on the side of the bar, near the floor, you can see what appears to have been a handle attached to what had once been part of a barn door.
The restaurant will host an Ugly Christmas Sweater party, where the customers who wear the ugliest holiday-themed outfit will be recognized, on Dec. 13. There is an annual Super Bowl party and trivia nights are held on the second Tuesday of the month, although Chase’s is skipping trivia in December because of the holidays.
Customers can also reserve the restaurant for birthday parties, baby showers, bachelor luncheons, pre-wedding meet and greets and other special events.
Menu: Chase’s has a variety of items on its menu, including chicken wings, chicken tenders, various types of muffins, salads, wraps, ice cream, craft beer and wines.
The wings, tenders and muffins are the main draw.
“Everything is made to order,” Chase D’Anella said. “That’s the primary thing. Everything is fresh, all of the wings are always fresh, never frozen. The dough is handmade for the muffins (and) the muffins are handmade. There’s nothing that’s pre-made at all.
“Everything is made as soon as ticket comes back. That’s probably one of the best things about the restaurant.”
And the muffins, by the way, are not your typical baked goods. They are little servings of meat and other ingredients wrapped up in fresh, house-made dough — using a family recipe from Italy — in little balls and baked. D’Anella said they are unique to Chase’s.
A muffin dish includes 10 muffins on a plate for $10. They were originally only offered in Buffalo chicken flavor, but are now offered in a small assortment of flavors.
“Everyone has pizza, everyone has burgers so I wanted to promote stuff that no one had, and our muffins are something that no one has,” D’Anella said. “So we decided to start coming out with more muffin items.”
Muffin flavors include Philly cheesesteak, Buffalo chicken, spinach artichoke and pimento cheese and jalapeno. There is also an AnA muffin, which includes pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and a secret house AnA sauce that Audra D’Anella would only say is a “smokey, creamy barbecue sauce.”
A club muffin, which includes chicken, bacon and tomato, and a chicken parmesan muffin are on the menu as well.
“We’ve become a destination for our savory muffins,” Audra D’Anella said. “It’s like you take a slice of pizza dough and fill it with everything you’d put on top of a slice and fold it just like a savory cinnamon roll more or less.”
There is a wide assortment of flavors for the wings and tender, however, including: mild; medium; hot; X-tra hot; lemon pepper; hot lemon pepper; honey mustard; hot honey mustard; BBQ; hot BBQ; honey BBQ; medium or hot honey BBQ; teriyaki; hot teriyaki; ranch; hot ranch; AnA; and Chase’s Special Maui Waui.
The lemon pepper, Maui-Waui — which is a sweet and spicy Hawaiian flavor — and hot sauce flavors are popular with customers.
“Our wings have been nominated for best in metro Atlanta by several publications,” Chase D’Anella said.
The salads on the menu include Caesar, Greek, southwest chicken and a house salad, with the southwest chicken being a popular option. Meanwhile, there are two types of wraps: chicken club and chicken caesar. Each wrap also includes the customer’s choice of grilled or fried chicken, house greens, tomatoes, bacon and a creamy house wrap sauce.
There is a rotating lineup of fresh-made ice creams as well. The craft beer line-up also rotates for the most part.
Something You May Not Know: There are dishes that are served on occasion at Chase’s which are not on the menu and not served every day. They are dishes that the D’Anella family brought with them from the Mississippi gulf coast.
Examples include red beans and rice, shrimp corn chowder and gumbo. Audra D’Anella said customers can call in advance to find out if there is any special dishes being served that day, although special dishes are also listed on a blackboard stand located outside the restaurant’s front door.