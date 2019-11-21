On the Menu

AnA Muffins: $10. Pepperoni, mushrooms, black olives and a secret house AnA sauce wrapped and baked in fresh dough. One dish includes 10 muffins.

Philly Cheesesteak Muffins: $10. Philly cheesesteak meat and cheese wrapped and baked in fresh dough. One dish includes 10 muffins.

Southwest Chicken Salad: $11. Mixed greens, tomatoes, banana peppers, red onion, pepper jack cheese, broken tortilla chips, cowboy caviar and the customer's choice of grilled chicken, fried chicken or shaved ribeye.

Grilled Chicken Wrap: $7 for just the wrap offered daily, and $13 for the plate version which is only offered on Wednesdays and Fridays. Grilled chicken, bacon, house greens, tomato and a creamy house wrap sauce served in a pita wrap. The plate version comes with a side salad or french fries and a soda or tea.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings: $5 for five, $10 for 10, $20 for 20, $30 for 30 and $50 for 50 wings. Chicken wings cooked in a lemon pepper seasoning sauce.

Hot Chicken Tenders: Plain tenders are $2 for two, $4 for four and $6 for six; tossed tenders are $2 for three, $4 for five and $6 for seven tenders. Chicken tenders cooked in a spicy hot sauce.