Braselton Brewing Company is a brew pub that looks to provided good food, cheap meals and a dog-friendly experience for families.

ON THE MENU

Build Your Own Burger: Six choices of protein, nine types of cheese, free and specialty toppings served on a brioche bun — $4-$6 per protein, $1 for cheese, $1 per side, $3 for chili or mac 'n cheese

Root beer float: Vanilla ice cream served with bottle of root beer — $4

Deluxe House Mac & Cheese: Cavatappi pasta topped with seasoned ground beef, applewood bacon, fresh pico de gallo & beer cheese — $10

Fish 'N Chips: Cuts of fried cod served with tartar sauce, sidewinder fries and coleslaw — $14