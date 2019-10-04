Braselton
706-684-0686
Open Since: Dec. 18, 2018
Majority Owners: Chip and Robin Dale
Head chef: Joel Fontaine
Location: Downtown Braselton across from the town green
Hours: Closed Monday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays
Atmosphere: Most of what makes up the metal building in which Braselton Brewing resides has stood in that very spot on Davis Street for 115 years.
Braselton Brewing’s building is a historic cotton gin. Some of the original signage is still inside. Owner Chip Dale said he spent time with local historic societies to keep as much of the building intact as possible.
The exterior shell and roof are all original. The window frames are also original, with the exception of new glass. Dale even has access to the original scale that was used to weigh horse-drawn carts and Ford Model A’s full of exports.
“We really wanted to keep the industrial look to the building, but still create some modern aspects to it,” Dale said.
Dale said the brew pub grappled with the challenge of finding more space, but the Braselton Brewing Company fit its brewing vats, kitchen and seating area comfortably within the confines of the old structure. There is an upstairs area that leads to a porch and outside seating around the front and south-facing sides of the building.
Braselton Brewing is becoming known for its dog-friendliness, which shows in some of its beers which are named after employees’ dogs. The establishment is, officially speaking, not a brewery but a brew pub. Braselton Brewing generates at least 50% of its revenue from non-alcoholic amenities: food, desserts and merchandise. Dale said he wanted food on-site to fill a void that existed in the Braselton-Hoschton area near the border of Gwinnett and Jackson counties.
“We really wanted to create a fun place where people could come to get a good beer, an inexpensive meal, hang out with friends and be family friendly and dog friendly,” Dale said.
Menu: Head Chef Joel Fontaine is a former sous chef at the TPC Sugarloaf Country Club. His experience there ranged from fine dining to some classic comfort food.
“I’m used to serving a spectrum of food,” he said.
You’ll find Braselton Brewing’s fare is close to a traditional pub and tavern menu.
The Build Your Own Burger includes six options for protein — a hamburger, turkey burger, chicken, portobello mushroom, beef hot dog and bratwurst — nine types of cheese and a selection of free toppings and premium toppings.
“I don’t want to say my blend, but it’s very flavorful,” Fontaine said.
A popular entree is the Deluxe House Mac & Cheese with cavatappi pasta topped with seasoned ground beef, applewood bacon, fresh pico de gallo and beer cheese. Braselton Brewing’s beer cheese is made from its own Fast Flyer Cream Ale, its most popular brew. If you’re a fan of the in-house beer cheese, try it with pretzel bites, which are topped with dried extra grains from the brewing process.
“Most everything we do here is made in-house,” Fontaine said. “We don’t buy a lot of outsider stuff.”
Braselton Brewing Company could have as many as 15 beers on tap at one time. Some of Braselton Brewing’s summer beers, like the popular Tangey Shmangey, will soon rotate off of the menu.
Weston’s Wit is a spicy tribute to Weston Cecil Lee, a soldier who served with one of the brewmasters and was killed in Mosul, Iraq. The brew has hints of orange peel and cumin.
Something You May Not Know: The prolific food at Braselton Brewing is perhaps secondary to the evolving list of beers that change with the season.
Dale said brewmasters plan to roll out a new hard cider within two weeks. Braselton Brewing has offered ciders from other local cideries but began brewing its own batch this week. Braselton Brewing Company is also offering Braseltoberfest, the pub’s take on the Bavarian region of Germany.