On the Menu

• Unicorn tea: a rainbow-colored drink layered with strawberry syrup, fresh squeezed lemonade and Butterfly tea — $5

• Acai boba bowl: a base of acai fruit blended with strawberries, blueberries and bananas and topped with banana, blueberry, boba and coconut flakes — $7

• Tooty Fruity waffle: Belgian waffle topped with sliced strawberries. blueberries, kiwi, mango, Fruity Pebbles and fruit flavored syrups — $5

• Cookies & Cream rolled ice cream: vanilla ice cream with Oreo cookie mixed in, topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup, Oreo cookies and Oreo crumble — $6.99