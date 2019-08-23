3157 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville
770-864-9604
Owner: LaTesha Johnson
Open Since: December 2018
Hours: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday; 2 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday
Location: Off Sugarloaf Parkway by its intersection with Johnson Road, next to Johnny’s New York Style Pizza.
Atmosphere: Stepping into Bobaroll, you get the feeling that you’ve just stepped into an Instagrammer’s paradise — because you have.
“I really wanted to go for something that was eye-catching and Instagram-worthy, just to get people inside,” owner LaTesha Johnson said. “My sister helped me with the design.”
That design includes bright orange and green walls, with a pink ceiling.
Above several tables — each of which has either pink or green chairs — a glitzy chandelier hangs down, adding to the over-the-top, yet charming, feel.
Then, there’s the pink flower wall.
“I love flowers and my favorite color is pink, and we knew people would want to come and stand in front of it and take pictures,” Johnson said. “That’s how that kind of came about, and we actually have people who come in here and are like, ‘We just want to take pictures in front of the wall.’ That’s what I was going for — a modern look that will be eye-catching and make people want to take pictures.”
Menu: The items on Bobaroll’s menu are just as eye-catching as the decor, if not more so.
While Johnson has rolled ice cream and bubble tea — Bobaroll’s name is a combination of those two things — she is especially proud of her mega milkshakes, or freakshakes, as they’re known at dessert restaurants across the country.
“We go for over-the-top designs and desserts,” Johnson said. “While most of the items we sell are typical, what sets Bobaroll apart is the time we put into making each item and the time we spend hand-crafting it to make it an Instagram-worthy dessert.”
In addition to the milkshakes, which there are seven of to choose from, Johnson has dessert waffles, which range from strawberry and nutella to s’mores to “tooty fruity,” or a waffle topped with sliced strawberries. blueberries, kiwi, mango, Fruity Pebbles and fruit flavored syrups.
On the drink side, Bobaroll offers frappes, shaken lemonade, iced coffee and bubble tea, or flavored tea with tapioca balls at the bottom.
“We offer six different types of teas, including butterfly tea, Thai tea, milk tea, black tea, green tea and oolong tea,” Johnson said. “Butterfly tea is a blue tea that kind of changes colors when you add acidity to it, so we use that for our unicorn tea.”
Unicorn tea, a rainbow-colored drink layered with strawberry syrup and fresh squeezed lemonade, is a popular one, Johnson said.
So too are the boba bowls, which are essentially smoothies topped with boba, or tapioca balls.
“A favorite is the acai boba bowl, which is basically like an acai bowl you would get at a smoothie shop,” Johnson said. “With a base for that bowl, we use a base of acai fruit, then we add strawberries, blueberries and bananas to it. Then on top, we add banana, blueberry, boba and coconut flakes.”
Something You May Not Know: Bobaroll’s milkshakes were only a recent addition, Johnson said.
“What prompted me to add it was when I took a trip to Vegas, they had a ton of over-the-top milkshakes and desserts,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘I want to learn how to make these,’ so I actually got on YouTube and spent time in my kitchen at home, trying to come up with different combinations and figure out how to make the toppings stick on the cup without falling off. That’s how we birthed the milkshakes here at Bobaroll.”
Johnson said while there are only seven varieties currently, she plans to roll out new options in the fall and winter, such as a pumpkin spice milkshake or a peppermint flavor.
“I’m excited for the holidays, just so we can add different flavors and different themes to our items,” she said.