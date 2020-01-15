In January, Aurora Theatre is collaborating with Horizon Theatre in Atlanta to bring an award-winning play to the stage in Lawrenceville.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is the 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Play, written by Simon Stephens and based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The co-production between Aurora Theatre and Horizon Theatre tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher John Francis Boone, a boy on the autism spectrum who likes math, outer space and looking after his pet rat Toby. Christopher is wrongfully accused of murdering his neighbor’s dog, and he sets out to find the real culprit. His discoveries lead him on an adventure.
Brandon Michael Mayes played the protagonist in the Horizon edition and now the Aurora edition of the play. The role of Christopher as a highly functioning autistic teenager put Mayes in the psyche of someone who sees the world atypically. Christopher is sensitive to light, sound and touch, and these quirks present themselves in the play. But Christopher is presented as a complex character, more than the sum of those quirks.
“Whenever I talk about the challenges, I like to say people on the spectrum have certain gifts,” Mayes said. “He has a gift for math and fascination with outer space.”
In addition capturing Christopher’s personality, Mayes has also had to put his fitness into action. He never leaves the stage during the roughly two-hour play.
“It’s the most athletic show I’ve done,” Mayes said.
The narrative of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” unfolds as a book that Christopher intends to write. Christopher’s para-professional occasionally takes over the narration. Christopher occasionally takes a meta-theatrical approach to telling the story and sort of makes adjustments as if he’s directing the piece.
“She is a huge component in the play because she narrates the play while reading the book that Christopher wrote,” Mayes said. “He takes over the narration and he breaks the convention of being inside the play.”
The play is co-directed by Justin Anderson and Lisa Adler. The collaboration between two Atlanta-area theater companies brings new actors to Lawrenceville’s main stage. Mayes said the play was well-received by Horizon audiences and crowds at Aurora left with new perspectives on autism-spectrum disorder after opening weekend on Jan. 9
“I think the magic of the play is that it takes you instantly inside (Christopher’s) mind and you understand him completely and all his nuances,” Mayes said. “Maybe you didn’t know you could relate to someone so well as you do to Christopher.”
