'The Crown' offers first look at new Prince Charles and Princess Diana By Lisa Respers France, CNN Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have a new royal couple.As per their standard practice of bringing in different actors as the characters age, "The Crown" has cast Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in Season 5.The pair play the estranged couple through the early 1990s and take over from Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin, who played young Prince Charles and Princess Diana during Season 4.That season ended with the marital troubles between the two as Princess Diana discovered her husband was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (played by Emerald Fennell). Season 5 is currently under production.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn British Royal Family Celebrities Misc People Prince Charles Princess Diana Royalty And Monarchy Society The Crown Couple Show Heraldry Cinema Company Emma Corrin Dominic West Husband Elizabeth Debicki More Entertainment Entertainment A timeline of the case against R. Kelly By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'In the Same Breath' digs into the Covid outbreak in China and the US Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment Laura Prepon no longer practices Scientology By Marianne Garvey, CNN 1 hr ago 0 +21 Music featured PHOTOS: James Taylor plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena with guest Jackson Browne Photos by Kate Awtrey-King 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest The Girl Scouts are bringing us a new cookie that tastes like a brownie Mastercard is getting rid of its credit cards' magnetic stripes For the Afghans who make it through Taliban checkpoints, Kabul airport is a gateway to a new world Oakland A's pitcher Chris Bassitt conscious after line drive hit him in his face, manager says Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani emerges in the UAE » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMore than 1,400 COVID-related reports have shown up in Gwinnett schools, including 830 close contactsArcher High School student hospitalized after falling from a ledge at the schoolGCPS reporting 483 confirmed cases, 121 probable cases of COVID-19 in schoolsGeorgia prevails over Alabama in water wars lawsuitGwinnett County Public Schools says 611 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district's schoolsHomeFirst Gwinnett officially opens The Resting Spot, its first homeless shelterGwinnett County and Georgia COVID-19 case, vaccination numbers for Aug. 12, 2021Softies expands to east coast, opening new headquarters in Gwinnett CountyJ.D. McClure to succeed retiring Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West; will be GCPD's first Black chiefAlready understaffed, Georgia hospitals swamped by latest COVID surge CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailBarack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16ON THE MARKET: Terrace level, outdoor space at this Suwanee area home is like you are at a resortToo hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmedGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 13-15IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 9-15PHOTOS: Scenes from the 16th annual Brookwood Football Alumni ClassicPHOTOS: Scenes from the first day of the fall semester at Georgia Gwinnett College CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)Top Republican on foreign affairs committee slams Biden over 'unmitigated disaster' in Afghanistan (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events City of Norcross 65 Lawrenceville St., Norcross, GA 30071 770-448-2122 Website Events Fabric World Inc 1555 E Park Place Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30087 770-413-7655 Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.