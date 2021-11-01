'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine By Marianne Garvey, CNN Nov 1, 2021 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Temura Morrison is Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen is Fennec Shand in 'The Book of Boba Fett.' Lucasfilm Ltd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Disney+ has released a new trailer for the new "Star Wars" series "The Book of Boba Fett.""I am not a bounty hunter," Boba Fett says in a voiceover.An unknown voice responds, "I've hear otherwise. I know that you sit on the throne of your former employer," meaning Jabba the Hutt. "Jabba ruled with fear, I intend to rule with respect," Boba Fett answers, as he plans to take over his old territory on Tatooine. The territory was once ruled by Jabba the HuttThe streaming service had teased "The Book of Boba Fett" in a surprise end-credit sequence in the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian." The series stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and is executive produced by "The Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau.Watch the trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" below.The series will launch Dec. 29 on Disney+.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Broadcasting Industry Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Internet And Www Internet Broadcasting Media Industry Movies Streaming Media Technology Television Programming The Book Of Boba Fett Trailer Broadcasting Events Cinema Company Jabba Series Disney Finale Territory More Entertainment Entertainment 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine By Marianne Garvey, CNN 34 min ago 0 Entertainment Elizabeth Lail on What to Expect From ‘Ordinary Joe’s All-Flashback Episode Mandi Bierly, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Teases More Action for Boba & Fennec (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment ‘The Good Doctor’ Gets Personal for Will Yun Lee in Season 5 Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 'The Book of Boba Fett' trailer teases a new day for Tatooine Enhance appetizer selections with mini pizzas How to help your kids readjust to social dynamics at school Judge plays 'Jeopardy!' with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest University System of Georgia enrollment sees slight drop Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp files complaint against Biden vaccine mandates; Democrats call it a 'political stunt' Judge plays 'Jeopardy!' with prospective jurors in Kyle Rittenhouse trial All Saints' Day: The history and traditions behind the holiday 'Vax' is Oxford English Dictionary publisher's 2021 Word of the Year » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools police arrest students in five recent threats against schools; additional cases remain under investigationCanadian seafood restaurant, The Captain's Boil, opening location in LawrencevilleGwinnett police assisting GCPS in investigating threats against schoolsDanica McKellar Leaving Hallmark to Join GAC FamilyTwo mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar HillLawrenceville adopts new downtown master plan to guide development for the next decadeGwinnett police ID Sandy Springs man found dead in vehicle near LawrencevilleMill Creek High School investigating threat made on social media to kill students; police presence increased on campusPolice seeking information on driver in fatal hit and run on Cruse RoadWSB-TV news anchor Jovita Moore passes away after battle with brain cancer CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this Halloween weekend in Gwinnett County — Oct. 29-31PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 25Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Oct. 31, 2021PHOTOS: Scenes from Lawrenceville's Mac & Cheese FestivalON THE MARKET: Reclaimed barnwood floors, unique stone accents highlight this Suwanee home on 4.67 acresPHOTOS: Lawrenceville Boo Fest Treat Trail and Movie33 spooky dessert recipes for this HalloweenIN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Oct. 18-24PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Oct. 25 CommentedGwinnett commissioners postpone decision on decriminalizing marijuana for one month (5)YARBROUGH: Fractious Republicans need to heed Isakson’s example (3)McConnell endorses Herschel Walker's Senate bid in sign of growing GOP establishment support (2)Gov. Brian Kemp uses trip to Texas border to call for action on illegal immigration (2)Medical examiner: Preliminary results indicate Gwinnett police recruit died from hypertensive heart disease (2)Gwinnett schools concerned about TikTok challenge calling on students to slap teachers 'on the backside' (2)MELVIN EVERSON: John Lewis Voting Rights Act is great for Democrats, bad for Georgia (1)Fact-checking Biden's CNN town hall in Baltimore (1)Two mixed-use developments planned near downtown Sugar Hill (1)Georgia businesses pushing back on Biden's tax compliance agenda (1) Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 678-226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: How are you planning to celebrate Halloween this weekend? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Taking the kids/grandkids trick-or-treating. Handing out candy to the ghosts and ghouls who come to our home. Planning to binge-watch scary movies at home with others. Going to a Halloween party. Heading to Jacksonville for the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" Going to the movies. I don't have any plans, yet. We're doing something not listed here. I don't celebrate Halloween. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.