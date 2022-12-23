The thing about disappointment is that it requires certain expectations and enthusiasm, which spares something like Mike Myers' awful Netflix series "The Pentaverate" any further abuse (OK, maybe just a little) on this year-end list.

Still, 2022 was filled with movies and TV shows that came armed with advance recognition, committed fan bases, prior track records, or simply intriguing creative pedigrees and casts that, for one reason or another, didn't deliver as well as hoped.

