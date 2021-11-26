'The Beatles: Get Back' may surprise even hardcore fans By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 26, 2021 20 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A scene "The Beatles: Get Back." The Beatles: Get Back - A Sneak Peek from Peter Jackson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are a few surprises in "The Beatles: Get Back."One that grabbed Stephen Colbert was how pianist Billy Preston came to be known as "the fifth Beatle."During an interview on his late show that aired on Thanksgiving, Colbert talked with Peter Jackson, who directed the newly released Beatles docuseries. They discussed how Preston came to hop on the keys with the iconic band, made up of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr."He wasn't even supposed to be on the album," Colbert said. "He was just a friend of George's who stopped by.""The album" is 1970's "Let It Be." The new docuseries builds on audio and film from the 1970 "Let It Be" documentary. "The Beatles: Get Back" explores Harrison quitting the band and McCartney assuming more of a leadership role as John Lennon focused on his marriage and work with Yoko Ono.Jackson talked to the Washington Post about working on the project."I tried to make a very honest movie," he said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Beatles Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Billy Preston The Beatles: Get Back George Harrison Stephen Colbert Broadcasting Events Show Peter Jackson Paul Mccartney John Lennon More Entertainment Entertainment 'The Beatles: Get Back' may surprise even hardcore fans By Lisa Respers France, CNN 20 min ago 0 Entertainment Famous Fans Remember Their Favorite Beatles Moments From Over the Years TV Insider Staff, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Entertainment 'South Park: Post Covid' imagines a future after the pandemic By Marianne Garvey 1 hr ago 0 +17 Slideshows PHOTOS: Scenes from the Illuminate Festival of Lights Photos by Bruce Johnson 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines 'The Beatles: Get Back' may surprise even hardcore fans Famous Fans Remember Their Favorite Beatles Moments From Over the Years Some Old Spice and Secret deodorants recalled after cancer-causing chemical is detected +2 Behind the prosecutor who acknowledged suspect's 'inappropriately low' bail before Waukesha parade tragedy {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Some Old Spice and Secret deodorants recalled after cancer-causing chemical is detected Behind the prosecutor who acknowledged suspect's 'inappropriately low' bail before Waukesha parade tragedy Thanksgiving weekend offers a box office feast for kids and adults Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise in Georgia The tradition returns at 34th annual Lighting of the Tree in Lawrenceville » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesNew principals picked for local schools, new assistant superintendent for elementary schools18-year-old kills mother in Thanksgiving Day stabbing, Gwinnett police sayTwo people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday nightDefense attorney in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial sought a plea deal for one defendant and was declined, Arbery's mother's lawyer saysGwinnett police: Missing child was allegedly murdered by mother's domestic partner; mom accused of helping conceal deathEverton Blair won't seek re-election to Gwinnett school boardVirginia woman wanted in insurance fraud case out of Gwinnett CountyNew Gravel Springs Road interchange on I-85 set to open TuesdayGwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonusesNorcross loses heartbreaker at Lowndes, 35-34 CollectionsPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Nov. 22Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Nov. 21, 2021ON THE MARKET: Two-story grand room, extra large saltwater pool highlight this Duluth area estateGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Nov. 19-21IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Nov. 15-22PHOTOS: Brookwood vs. North Gwinnett Football, Class AAAAAAA Second RoundCounties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in GeorgiaWhat Christmas was like the year you were bornBest Thanksgiving movies of all timeTop holiday toys from the year you were born CommentedGwinnett County Public Schools cancels classes for Friday to celebrate Atlanta Braves World Series victory (6)Two people arrested at Gwinnett school board meeting Thursday night (5)Gwinnett Superintendent Calvin Watts, parents and other community members push back against nonpartisan school board proposal (5)House expected to hold Build Back Better and infrastructure votes Friday (5)Gwinnett schools' mask requirements will be based on COVID-19 transmission levels starting in January (3)Gwinnett planning to add 151 employees — including 30 police officers — in proposed $2B 2022 county budget (3)Federal appeals court issues stay of Biden administration's vaccine mandate for private companies (3)Judge upholds Gwinnett County Public Schools' face mask mandate (2)Gwinnett schools giving full-time employees one-time $1,000 bonuses (2)'A jury should reflect the community:' The racial breakdown of the jury for the trial for Ahmaud Arbery's killing (2) Featured Businesses Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Gwinnett Stripers 2500 Buford Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 678-277-0300 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for Thanksgiving? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I am planning to host family and friends at my home. I am planning to travel to the home of a friend or family member. I am working on Thanksgiving Day. I plan to stay home with my immediate family for a low-key holiday. I am taking off the entire week and traveling. My plans for Thanksgiving aren't listed here as an option. I don't have plans. I don't celebrate Thanksgiving. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.