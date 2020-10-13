'The Batman' production back in full swing

"The Batman" is back.
Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, Zoë Kravitz were spotted filming the Matt Reeves blockbuster in Liverpool, England.
Fans got a peek of Kravitz as Catwoman, dressed in a shiny black trench coat and matching headpiece. Farrell looked into his role as The Penguin, complete with face scars and prosthetic wrinkles.
Pattinson's Bruce Wayne was also spotted on set.
"The Batman" took a break from production last month when Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19. That was the second delay after production was halted in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally scheduled for a June 2021 release date, the blockbuster was first pushed to October 2021, and is now slated to hit theaters on March 4, 2022.
